Lionel Messi Gifts 35 Gold iPhones Worth Rs 1.73 Crore Each to Argentina's World Cup-Winning Squad: Report

Lionel Messi scripted history last year as he guided Argentina to their first World Cup title in 36 years. The Argentine skipper showcased a scintillating game on the field to earn the much-coveted silverware for the Albiceleste.

It is now being reported that Messi has come up with a heart-warming gesture to reward his Argentina teammates and team management. An article published by The Sun claims that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker has shelled out £175,000 to buy 35 gold iPhones for Argentina’s World Cup-winning players and their staff.

The report further states that the 24-carat devices, commissioned by Messi, has the player’s name, number and the Argentinian logo engraved on them. It is also understood that Messi had them delivered to his Parisian apartment last week.

It is believed that Lionel Messi bought the customised iPhones through iDesign Gold.

“Lionel [Messi] is not only the Goat but he’s one of IDESIGN GOLD’s most loyal customers and got in touch with us a couple of months after the World Cup final. He said he wanted a special gift for all the players and staff to celebrate the amazing win but didn’t want the usual gift of watches. So, I suggested gold iPhones inscribed with their names and he loved the idea," Ben Lyons, CEO of iDesign Gold, was quoted as saying by The Sun.

Last year, Lionel Messi became the first man in the history of football two win the Golden Ball award twice. The seven-time Ballon d’Or-winner had claimed his first Golden Ball award in 2014.

Messi became just the second Argentine footballer to receive the award, after Diego Maradona in 1986.

Messi recorded seven goals and three assists at the Qatar World Cup as Argentina won their third title.

In the summit clash, the former Barcelona striker scored a brace against the 2018 FIFA World Cup winners France. He had also converted a penalty in the shootout against Les Bleus in the finals.

A stellar performance in 2022 also helped Lionel Messi in winning the Best FIFA Men’s Player award of the year last week. Messi got the better of Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema to clinch the prestigious individual award.

