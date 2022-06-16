Lionel Messi Greeted by Fans at Airport as Argentine Star Returns to Barcelona With Family

Lionel Messi was forced to leave his childhood club Barcelona 10 months back but recently fans and supporters of the Catalan giants showed once again that their love for the Argentine still remains the same. On Wednesday, Messi along with his family members arrived in the city of Barcelona for a summer break. The 34-year-old striker was stopped for pictures. Messi had to sign merchandised stuffs also as his wife Antonella and their three kids walked through the jubilant supporters.

Advertisement

The footage of Messi being greeted at Barcelona airport has gone viral on social media. And fans could not help but express their joy on Twitter.

A Twitter user posted two photos of Messi at the airport. “From the arrival of the legend Messi and his family to Barcelona," the Twitter post was captioned.

While another user wrote in the caption, “The King is back home. Messi is in Barcelona."

Advertisement

Another user shared photos of Messi being greeted by Barcelona fans at the airport. “PSG star Lionel Messi returns to Barcelona with family and is greeted by adoring fans at airport for his summer holidays. Messi’s family being warmly greeted in the Catalan capital as he touched down with his family on Wednesday," read the caption of the post.

Advertisement

Messi left Barcelona and joined French football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ahead of the 2021-22 season but the Argentine still owns a house in the Catalan city. Messi had represented Barcelona in 778 matches and scored 672 goals. During his stint with Barcelona, Messi clinched 34 titles and won six Ballon d’Or trophies.

In the recently concluded season, Messi did not have a superb run. He managed to score 11 goals after playing 34 matches for PSG. In the Ligue 1, he scored six goals and scripted 14 goals to help PSG in clinching the domestic league title.

In international circuit, Messi did enjoy a good time as Argentina scripted a 3-0 win against Italy to win the Finalissima. Messi failed to find his name on the scoresheet but he provided two vital assists in the summit clash.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.