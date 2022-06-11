Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul talked about how Lionel Messi left a big impression on him during Copa America final last season. Messi guided Argentina to their first major trophy after 28 years as he also won the Player of the Tournament award for his heroics throughout the tournament. The Copa America title win also significantly landed the seventh Ballon d’Or for Messi last year.

De Paul shared great camaraderie with Messi on and off the field as the duo has often seen training together for Argentina recently.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder said that he admired the PSG forward and opened up about the relationship he shared with him.

“With Leo we hit good vibes from the first moment. I admired him before and today too, more as a person. He left a deep impression on me on the day of the final with Brazil," De Paul told No Es Tan Tarde

“It was good or hell that day for him and he was as calm as possible. It gives me great pleasure to have collaborated with Leo’s dream (of winning the Copa América)," he added.

De Paul is not the only Argentine player who talked highly of Messi, as recently goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez called Messi “The best in the world."

“A year ago we were nothing and today we are [World Cup] candidates because we won titles. We will always be candidates because we have the best in the world (in Lionel Messi). We are all lions who fight for him!," Martinez was quoted as saying by TUDN.

In 2021, Argentina had defeated arch-rivals Brazil in the Copa America final by a margin of 1-0 to lift the prestigious trophy after 28 long years. Argentina’s 15th Copa America title also turned out to be Messi’s first international trophy.

Messi, who is arguably the greatest player to ever play the game, left Barcelona after 17 years in 2021, the Argentine netted 672 goals and provided 266 assists for the Catalan giants. However, his first season at Paris Saint-Germain was not the best according to his standards as he managed to net just 11 goals and provided 15 assists.

