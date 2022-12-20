Lionel Messi Lifting World Cup Beats 'The Egg' to Become Most Liked Instagram Post Ever

Lionel Messi’s post on Instagram has become the most liked photo on the social media platform, beating an egg.

“WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!!!!! I dreamed it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven’t fallen, I can’t believe it……," Messi wrote in Spanish on Instagram.

“Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do. The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the dream of all Argentines… We did it!!! GO ARGENTINA!!!!! we are seeing each other very soon," he added.

The previous post which had the most likes on Instagram was that of just an egg, which was created to dethrone influencer Kylie Jenner.

Messi had also surpassed Ronaldo’s post of them two playing chess, whichi is a Louis Vuitton ad for the most likes earlier.

Messi had become only the second after Cristiano Ronaldo (518 million), to reach the 400 million Instagram followers mark just a day earlier.

A look at Lionel Messi’s career by numbers:

$120 million: Messi’s estimated earnings for the 2022-23 season before taxes and agents’ fees, according to Forbes.

$26.60 million: Messi’s estimated transfer value, according to Swiss research group CIES Football Observatory.

2,315: Minutes played in the World Cup. No one has played more.

853: Club matches for Barcelona B, Barcelona, and Paris St Germain

701: Club goals for Barcelona B, Barcelona, and Paris St Germain

172:International caps

98: International goals

37: Club trophies won

35: Age

26: Matches played at the World Cup (Overall record)

19: Appearances as captain in the World Cup — a record

16: World Cup match victories (Germany’s Miroslav Klose has 17). Does not include penalty shootout wins.

16 years: The gap between his first and latest World Cup goals

13: World Cup goals (Argentine record)

11: Player of the match awards (first given in 2002)

7: Ballons d’Or

6: Men to have played in five World Cups - Messi, Lothar Matthaeus, Antonio Carbajal, Rafa Marquez, Andres Guardado and Cristiano Ronaldo

6: Assists in the knockout phase of World Cups

5: World Cups played in and assisted in

2: World Cup finals

1: Copa America trophy

1: World Cup winners’ medals

(With inputs from Agencies)

