Lionel Messi Offered $1 Million For Bisht He Wore At FIFA World Cup Trophy Ceremony

Lionel Messi enjoyed a sensational run at the FIFA World Cup 2022. The Argentina skipper successfully guided his side to their third title. Messi was also awarded the Golden Ball for producing a stellar show in Qatar. Now the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker has been offered $1 million for the bisht that he wore during the post-match presentation ceremony at the Lusail Stadium. Ahmed Al Barwani, a lawyer and a member of parliament in Oman, had recently proposed an offer to keep the prestigious outfit in the Middle East.

“From the Sultanate of Oman, I congratulate you for winning the World Cup Qatar 2022. The Arabic Bisht is a symbol of chivalry and wisdom. I’m offering you a million dollars (£829,000) in return for that Bisht," Al Barwani wrote on Twitter.

Al Barwani, who was present at the Lusail Stadium to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, disclosed that he wants the bisht back. During an interaction with The National, he revealed that he intends to display the bisht to commemorate a moment of pride.

The Emir of Qatar had draped Messi in the traditional black cloak, known as bisht, following the FIFA World Cup final match between Argentina and France. However, the act has been severely criticised by many as the cloak covered Argentina’s jersey while Messi lifted the World Cup trophy.

Coming back to the on-field events, Messi scored a brace in the final encounter against Les Bleus. French striker Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick and cancelled out Argentina’s lead twice in the summit clash. The Albiceleste ultimately prevailed over France in the penalty shootout to clinch the World Cup title for the third time.

Messi emerged as Argentina’s star performer at the Qatar World Cup scoring seven goals and registering three assists in the competition. The scintillating show was enough for Messi to win his second Golden Ball award. The 35-year-old became the first footballer in the history of the tournament to win the Golden Ball twice. Previously, Messi had won his maiden Golden Ball at the FIFA World Cup 2014.

Argentina shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez was adjudged the best goalkeeper at the Qatar World Cup and the Aston Villa custodian was honoured with the Golden Glove.

