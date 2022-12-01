WATCH | Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski Share a Friendly Moment after Intense Argentina vs Poland FIFA World 2022 Match

Argentina captain Lionel Messi and Poland skipper Robert Lewandowski were seen sharing a friendly moment, whispering words to each other’s ears after the end of the match on Wednesday. The gesture caught everyone’s eyes as the duo shared an uncomfortable moment during the match.

Messi-led side emerged victorious by 2-0 after a hard fought battle against Poland. Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez made sure to mend Messi’s missed penalty and then solidify team’s place in the round of 16.

The match between Argentina and Poland was pretty intensified at Stadium 974 as the tensions and desperation to score was quite visible on both the sides.

In the opening 45 minutes of the match, Argentina struggled hard but were unable to find a way past Wojciech Szczesny in which the Poland goalkeeper also saved his second penalty of the tournament. Szczesny had fouled Messi while stretching to reach a cross, but then he made a comeback as he dived to his left to beat away the resulting spot-kick. It was Messi’s 31st missed penalty of his career.

However, Argentina took a sigh of relief with Alexis Mac Allister’s 46th-minute goal, before Julian Alvarez doubled their lead just over 20 minutes later.

As the match ended, Messi and Lewandowski were seen having a friendly exchange of words. Though, friendly conversations between the players of two teams is quite common in football but the duo’s gesture towards each other grabbed attention as everything was not cordial between the two a little before the final whistle.

Messi was seen annoyed with Lewandowski having won a foul after an intense physical pressure from the latter. According to the replays, it is quite evident that Messi was not in any mood to either indulge in a quarrel or even cool things down. The Argentina star was seen ignoring the high-five prompted by Lewandowski after the tense incident.

Nevertheless, it all ended on a good note as both the players greeted each other with hugs and exchanged a few words with each other.

After 2-0 win against Poland, Argentina have now entered the round of 16 as group winners on six points and will subsequently lock horns with Australia, who finished as runners-up in Group D.

On the other side, Poland’s loss to Argentina did cost much as the four points they garnered from clashes with Saudi Arabia and Mexico have cruised them to the next stage of the tournament.

