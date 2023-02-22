Lionel Messi's Barcelona Reunion Dinner With Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba

Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi reunited with his former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba during an intimate dinner on Monday, February 20. The three players were accompanied by their partners. The Barcelona ex-teammates reportedly went on a couples’ night out and dined at Michelin-star restaurant Estimar, which specialises in seafood, in the Gothic quarter-El Born.

Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo shared a picture from the dinner on her official Instagram profile. Messi, Busquets, Alba, former fitness trainer Pepe Costa, and their partners can be seen in the lovely picture.

Antonela’s post has broken the Internet with close to three million likes on Instagram. Fans are delighted to see the iconic Barcelona trio together after a long time. Many also dropped their reactions in the comments. One Messi fan had a special request for him and wrote, “Come back to Barcelona king." Another fan commented, “Tell your husband come back to Barcelona."

Although Lionel Messi is in the twilight years of his career, he retains supreme dribbling skills and is thriving in his role as a playmaker. Besides, the talismanic striker is in scintillating form. He scored a 95th-minute free-kick to give Paris Saint-Germain a 4-3 win over Lille in an extraordinary Ligue 1 game on February 20. Messi’s late winner ended PSG’s run of three straight defeats and moved them eight points clear of second-placed Marseille.

The Argentine has just six months remaining on his current contract at Paris Saint-Germain. Messi - who has not yet renewed his contract - is reportedly not willing to extend his stay at Parc des Princes beyond the summer of 2023.

Clubs like Manchester City are rumoured to be interested in signing him. In fact, MLS franchise Inter Miami have made no secret of their desire to get Messi on board.

However, many fans are hoping that Messi returns to Barcelona before concluding his career. It is quite possible that Messi would be willing to take a significant pay cut to finish his career with the Catalan giants. In his astonishing stint with Barcelona, the 35-year-old scored 672 goals in 778 and lifted 35 trophies. Furthermore, his recent visit to Barcelona has only given credence to several reports which suggest a Barcelona homecoming for Messi.

