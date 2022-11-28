Lionel Messi's Representative Denies Reports on Argentina Captain Joining Inter Miami Next Season

Argentina star Lionel Messi’s representative clarified to CNN that the legend is not in negotiations to join Inter Miami next season.

The clarification came a day after when on Sunday, Britain’s Sunday Times reported that the 35-year-old Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward was close to sealing a deal with the MLS side and would sign after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup.

Messi’s representative, Marcelo Méndez, said in a statement to CNN, “It’s false, it’s fake news. There is no negotiation for Lionel to join Inter Miami next season."

According to the reports in The Times, it was stated that Messi would sign a new club once his contract expires PSG but he can also extend the contract for another season.

Earlier, MLS commissioner Don Garber had also remarked that clubs in MLS have interest in signing Messi.

“There has been an interest in Messi. We believe a lot, however, in the formality of the rules so at the moment he is under contract and then he will decide what to do," the MLS commissioner was quoted as saying by 90min.com.

“It would be fantastic to have someone like him in our championship, someone of his stature who can offer a global platform to talk about MLS, even beyond the borders of our countries.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we hear more voices about Messi in particular."

Currently, Messi is leading Argentina’s way in FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. This is most likely his final World Cup of the career and therefore determined to lead his team to the trophy.

In the World Cup opener, Argentina faced a massive shock as Saudi Arabia defeated them with 2-1. However, the team bounced back in the second match against Mexico wherein Messi was the most favourite. The soccer superstar scored a fantastic goal to break the deadlock then assisted his teammate for another goal in the match as well.

Messi has some significant records to his name having won a total of 40 career trophies with Barcelona, PSG and Argentina – including the Copa Ámerica, South America’s premier international tournament – but he has never won the World Cup and that would precisely be his goal in this edition.

