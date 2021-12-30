List of Players Premier League Clubs Are Set to Lose to AFCON, Including Mohamed Salah and Edouard Mendy

After months of uncertainty where we saw the separatists in Cameroon ‘publicly threatening to disrupt the 2021 AFCON’ and the rise in cases of Omicron variant, African football chief Patrice Motsepe confirmed that the Africa Cup of Nations would go ahead as planned in Cameroon next month.

This means several Premier League stars are set for a potentially lengthy absence due to the 33rd edition of the tournament, which gets underway on January 9. The continental tournament is scheduled to run till February 6, and the earliest a player can be released is January 20, when the group stage comes to an end.

Many players were set to miss club matches because the rule dictates that clubs must release players 14 days before a continental championship or the World Cup. But CAF has agreed to allow players whose clubs have matches between December 27 and January 3 to play them before joining up with their national squads for the Cup of Nations finals, which kick off in Cameroon on January 9.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, and Leicester City are among the teams that will be most affected in the coming weeks. At the same time, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Leeds United, and Norwich City will be unaffected.

Let’s take a look at the players who the Premier League clubs may miss till the second week of February:

>Arsenal

Arsenal miss four first-team members: Thomas Partey (Ghana), Mohamed Elneny (Egypt), Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon), Nicolas Pepe (Ivory Coast)

Games Arsenal’s AFCON participants will definitely miss the Carabao Cup semifinal against Liverpool on January 6, FA Cup Third Round match against Nottingham Forrest and Premier League tie against Tottenham on January 16.

>Aston Villa

Aston Villa will miss three players: Mahmoud Trezeguet (Egypt), Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso), Marvelous Nakamba (Zimbabwe)

The trio will miss their FA Cup and Premier League matches against Manchester United on January 10 and 15.

>Brentford

The Bess will miss out on the services of Frank Onyeka, and he will miss their FA Cup Third Round match against Port Vale on January 8 and Premier League action against Liverpool eight days later.

>Brighton

Brighton only has one player, Yves Bissouma, participating in the AFCon, and he will miss the matches against West Brom (FA Cup Third Round) and Crystal Palace (Premier League).

>Burnley

Burnley will be without the services of Maxwel Cornet for the duration Ivory Coast remain in the Africa Cup of Nations. He is sure to miss at least two matches, FA Cup Third Round tie against Huddersfield on January 8 and Premier League action against Leicester on January 15.

>Chelsea

Chelsea will lose their number one keeper Edouard Mendy, named in Senegal’s official squad. The Senegalese stopper will miss at least three games, Carabao Cup semifinal against Tottenham, FA Cup match against Chesterfield and high-profile PL action against Manchester City.

>Crystal Palace

Three Crystal Palace players will be part of AFCon: Wilfried Zaha, Cheikhou Kouyate and Jordan Ayew. They will miss Palace’s games against Millwall (FA Cup) and Brighton (Premier League).

>Everton

Everton will only see Alex Iwobi leaving in January, and the forward will miss two matches. FA Cup tie against Hull and Premier League game against Norwich.

>Leicester City

Leicester are set to lose four players to the Africa Cup of Nations. Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi have both been named in the Nigeria squad. Meanwhile, Nampalys Mendy will be heading away with Senegal, while Daniel Amartey has been named in Ghana’s provisional squad. The quartet will miss their game against Watford (FA Cup) and Burnley (Premier League).

>Liverpool

Liverpool fans were left disappointed after two unfavourable results in their quest for the EPL title. The Reds will be without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita post the Chelsea game for a month or so. The trio will miss the Carabao Cup semifinal against Arsenal, FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury and Premier League action against Brentford at least.

>Manchester City

The league leaders will only lose Riyad Mahrez to AFCON, and the Algerian winger will miss at least two games, FA Cup tie against Swindon and Premier League clash against Chelsea.

>Manchester United

Manchester United will also have just the one player absent due to the Africa Cup of Nations, Eric Bailly. The Ivorian will miss United’s games against Aston Villa.

>Southampton

Southampton will be without just one player, Moussa Djenepo, who will join up with fellow Premier League and Mali star Bissouma in Cameroon. The winger will miss at least three Southampton games; PL ties against Newcastle United and Wolves, FA Cup match against Swansea.

>Watford

Watford are set to lose five first-team members to the competition. Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis, Adam Masina, Imran Louza of Morocco and William Troost-Ekong. They will miss the FA Cup tie against Leicester and Premier League clash against Newcastle United.

>West Ham

West Ham will be without Said Benrahma for much of January and potentially February, with reigning champions Algeria expected to go far in the tournament. The midfielder will definitely miss West Ham’s ties against Leeds.

>Wolves

Wolves will only see Romain Saiss play in the AFCON, and the Moroccan defender will miss FA Cup Third round game against Sheffield United and Premier League match against Southampton.

