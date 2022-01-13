>LIV vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s EFL Cup 2021-22 match between Liverpool and Arsenal: Liverpool will lock horns with Arsenal in the rescheduled first leg of the EFL Cup semifinal on Friday at Anfield. Originally, the two teams were set to play this game last Friday but it was deferred at the last minute due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the Reds’ squad.

The Gunners will come into this game on the back of a 0-1 win over Nottm Forest in the 3rd round of FA Cup over the weekend. Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool also progressed to the next round of the FA Cup after seeing off Shrewsbury Town FC 4-1 on Sunday.

The Reds reached the last four of the EFL Cup after defeating an inspired Leicester City on penalties in the quarters of the EFL Cup. On the other hand, Arsenal recorded a thumping 5-1 win over Sunderland in the last round.

Advertisement

>Telecast, live stream, date, time and venue; here is all you want to know about today’s EFL Cup match between Liverpool and Arsenal.

>LIV vs ARS Telecast

The EFL Cup 2021-22 match between Liverpool and Arsenal will be telecasted on Colors Infinity.

>LIV vs ARS Live Streaming

The EFL Cup match between Liverpool and Arsenal is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

>LIV vs ARS Match Details

The match between Liverpool and Arsenal will be played on Friday, January 14, at 01:15 am (IST) at Anfield. The game between Liverpool and Arsenal will start at 01:15 am (IST).

>LIV vs ARS Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Diogo Jota

Advertisement

Vice-Captain: Fabinho

>LIV vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk, James Milner, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes

Midfielders: Fabinho, Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli

Strikers: Diogo Jota, Alexandre Lacazette

>Liverpool vs Arsenal probable XI:

Liverpool Possible Starting line-up: Alisson; James Milner, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho; Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota

Arsenal Possible Starting line-up: Bernd Leno; Cedric Soares, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Albert Sambi Lokonga, Charlie Patino; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli; Alexandre Lacazette

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.