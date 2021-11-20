>LIV vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal: Liverpool are set to play host to Arsenal in a blockbuster Premier League encounter on Saturday in Anfield. So far, the two teams have had a contrasting run in the ongoing season of the Premier League. Liverpool had a terrific start to their domestic season. However, they have failed in winning their last two games.

On the other hand, Red’s opponents Arsenal have turned around their campaign after losing the first three games of the season. They are just two points difference between the two teams on the Premier League table, a perfect opportunity for the Gunners to move into to top four by defeating Liverpool.

Despite their inability to win their last two games, Jurgen Klopp’s side will head into this game as outright favourites to their impeccable record against Arsenal. Liverpool have won each of their last five contest against the Gunners.

Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Liverpool and Arsenal; here is all you need to know:

>LIV vs ARS Telecast

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal will be broadcast on Star Sports Select.

>LIV vs ARS Live Streaming

The match between Liverpool and Arsenal is available to be streamed live on Hotstar+Disney App.

>LIV vs ARS Match Details

The match between Liverpool and Arsenal will be played on Saturday, November 20, at the Anfield Stadium. The game between Liverpool and Arsenal will start at 11:00 pm (IST).

>LIV vs ARS Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Mohamed Salah

Vice-Captain: Sadio Mane

>LIV vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Joel Matip, Cedric Soares, Calum Chambers, Trent Alexander Arnold

Midfielders: Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Sadio Mane, Thiago Alcantara

Strikers: Mohamed Salah, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang

>Liverpool vs Arsenal starting line-ups:

Liverpool Possible Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Sadio Mane, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino

Arsenal Possible Starting Line-up: Bernd Leno, Cedric Soares, Calum Chambers, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe, Martin Odegaard, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette

