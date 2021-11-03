>LIV vs ATL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Champions League match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid: Liverpool host Ateletico Madrid on match day four of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 season, on Thursday at Anfield. The marquee fixture will kick off at 01:30 AM IST. Jurgen Klopp’s men have been phenomenal as they remain unbeaten across all competitions this term. Their only blip this season was the 2-2 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion on the weekend. However, they will be coming into this game with a lot of confidence, as they are within touching distance of qualifying for the next round of the continental championship.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, have revenge in mind when they travel to Anfield. The Los Rojiblancos let the Merseyside giants prevail 3-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano last month and have been typically unspectacular across competitions so far this season. However, Deigo Simone’s men come on the back of a dominant 3-0 La Liga win over Real Betis on the weekend.

Advertisement

Liverpool and Atletico Madrid occupy the first and second spots in the Group B points table. But the Reds are quite ahead with three wins and nine points, while the La Liga champions have just a solitary win with four points so far.

>The Champions League matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network and fans here can check the LIV vs ATL Dream 11 and Predicted XI below:

>LIV vs ATL Telecast

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid will be televised on Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 1 SD channels in India.

>LIV vs ATL Live Streaming

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between LIV vs ATL is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>LIV vs ATL Match Details

The UCL 2021-22 match between LIV vs ATL will be played on Thursday, November 4, at Anfield, in London, England. The game will kick off at 01:30 AM IST.

>LIV vs ATL Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Mohamed Salah

>Vice-Captain: Yannick Carrasco

>Goalkeeper: Alisson

>Defenders: Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier

>Midfielders: Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, Sadio Mane, Koke, Yannick Carrasco

>Strikers: Mohamed Salah, Luis Suarez

>LIV vs ATL Probable XIs

Advertisement

>Liverpool: Alisson; Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson; Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah

>Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic; Kieran Trippier, Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul; Angel Correa, Joao Felix, Luis Suarez

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.