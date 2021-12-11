>LIV vs AVL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Premier League 2021-22 between Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Liverpool will be seeking a seventh win on the trot in all competitions when they welcome Steven Gerrard back home for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

Jurgen Klopp’s charges edged AC Milan 2-1 in the Champions League marked the Reds’ sixth victory in a row across all competitions four of which have come in the Premier League. They now remain one point clear of table-toppers Manchester City.

Aston Villa are in 10th place in the Premier League standings after a fine run. Steven Gerard’s men edged Leicester City to a 2-1 victory last week and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Advertisement

The Liverpool vs Aston Villa match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm IST.

>Premier League 2021-22, LIV vs AVL Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecast on Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match can also be live-streamed on Jio TV as well.

>LIV vs AVL Premier League 2021, Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, December 11 at Anfield, in London, England. The game will kick-off at 8:30 pm IST.

>LIV vs AVL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Salah

Vice-Captain: Watkins

Goalkeeper: Martinez

Defenders: Luiz, Konsa, Van Dijk

Midfielders: Fabinho, Ramsey, Henderson, Thiago

Strikers: Salah, Mane, Watkins

>LIV vs AVL Probable XIs

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young; McGinn, Nakamba, Luiz; Ramsey, Buendia; Watkins

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.