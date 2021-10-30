>LIV vs BHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Premier League 2021-22 between Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Liverpool will have their sights set on the Premier League 2021-22 crown as they welcome Brighton to Anfield on Saturday, October 30. The Merseyside giants thumped Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford last time out and remain the only unbeaten side in the home league. However, they will be wary of Brighton who are capable of causing a shock. Meanwhile, as the visitors travel to Anfield,they will aim to return to winning ways in the Premier League. The Seagulls were on the receiving end of the 4-1 drubbing by Manchester City at the American Express Community Stadium last week. They will hope to do well in this away fixture against the Reds who are in red hot form.

>Premier League 2021-22, LIV vs BHA Live Streaming and Telecast

Advertisement

Fans can enjoy live telecast on Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match can also be live streamed on Jio TV as well.

>LIV vs BHA International Friendlies 2021, Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, October 30 at Anfield, in Liverpool, Merseyside, England. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

>LIV vs BHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohamed Salah

Vice-Captain: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Andrew Robertson, Lewis Dunk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk

Midfielders: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Jakub Moder

Strikers: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Neal Maupay

>LIV vs BHA Probable XIs

Liverpool: Alisson (GK); Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Curtis Jones, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Brighton & Hove Albion: Robert Sanchez (GK); Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy, Adam Webster; Joel Veltman, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Marc Cucurella; Leondro Trossard, Neal Maupay

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.