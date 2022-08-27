LIV vs BOU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s EPL 2022-23 match between Liverpool and Bournemouth: The new Premier League season has so far proved to be a tepid one for Liverpool. The Merseyside-based club suffered their worst start to a Premier League season under coach Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool have so far played three matches but they are yet to secure their first victory in Premier League. In their last encounter, Liverpool had to endure a shocking 2-1 defeat against Manchester United.

The Reds will now be aiming for full three points as they are set to host Bournemouth on Saturday. Liverpool, with just two points from three matches, occupy 16th spot in the Premier League standings.

Bournemouth come into the fixture after suffering a 0-3 defeat against league leaders Arsenal. With just one win in their kitty, Bournemouth currently find themselves at 15th spot in the Premier League standings. Bournemouth’s solitary victory of the new Premier League season took place in their opening game against Aston Villa. Scott Parker’s side had clinched a convincing 2-0 win in that game.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth; here is everything you need to know:

LIV vs BOU Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Liverpool vs Bournemouth Premier League match.

LIV vs BOU Live Streaming

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

LIV vs BOU Match Details

The LIV vs BOU Premier League match will be played at the Anfield in Liverpool on Saturday, August 27 at 7:30 pm IST.

LIV vs BOU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohamed Salah

Vice-Captain: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Suggested Playing XI for LIV vs BOU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham

Midfielders: James Milner, Philip Billing, Jefferson Lerma, Harvey Elliott

Strikers: Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino

Liverpool vs Bournemouth Possible Starting XI:

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joeph Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Harvey Elliott, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz

Bournemouth Predicted Starting Line-up: Mark Travers, Chris Mepham, Marcos Senesi, Lloyd Kelly, Jefferson Lerma, Adam Smith, Marcus Tavernier, Ben Pearson, Jordan Zemura, Kieffer Moore, Philip Billing

