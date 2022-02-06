>LIV vs CAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s FA Cup match between Liverpool and Cardiff City: Liverpool host Cardiff City in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Anfield. The match will kick off at 5:30 pm on Sunday and the Reds are brimming with confidence. Unbeaten in their last five matches and unbeaten in 20 home games so far, the fortress is once again being defender superbly by Jurgen Klopp’s Reds. Cardiff will need to produce a miracle in order to advance to the fifth round of the FA Cup and do have an advantage, as Liverpool’s two main players; Mohamad Salah and Sadio Mane are representing their nations in the AFCON. However, Klopp has his backup which may see a few players return from injury as well. Fans here can check the Liverpool vs Cardiff City Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

>LIV vs CAR Telecast

The FA Cup match will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

>LIV vs CAR Live Streaming

The FA Cup match between LIV vs CAR is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV.

>LIV vs CAR Match Details

The match between LIV vs CAR will be played on Sunday, February 6, at Anfield. The game will start at 17:30 PM(IST).

>LIV vs CAR Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

>Captain: Jordan Henderson

>Vice-Captain: Virgil van Dijk

>LIV vs CAR Dream11 Team Prediction

>Goalkeeper: Adrian

>Defenders: Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold

>Midfielders: Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Curtis Jones

>Strikers: Diogo Jota, Divock Origi, Oxlade-Chamberlain

>Liverpool vs Cardiff City probable XI:

>Liverpool Predicted Starting line-up: Adrian (GK), Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Divock Origi, Oxlade-Chamberlain

>Cardiff City Predicted Starting line-up: Alex Smithies (GK), Alfie Doughty, Mark McGuinness, Sean Morrison, Perry Ng, Cody Drameh, Will Vaulks, Ryan Wintle, Thomas Doyle, Max Watters, Jordan Hugill

