LIV vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Liverpool and Inter Milan:

Serie A side Inter Milan will travel to Anfield on Wednesday to take on Liverpool in the second leg of their Round 16 UEFA Champions League encounter. The Italian giants will head into this game on the back foot, having lost the reverse leg 0-2 on home soil.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have been impressive of late as they are yet to lose a game in 2022 in all competitions. The Reds have also won their last 12 matches and will come into this game after recording a slender 1-0 win over West Ham United in the Premier League over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan snapped their five-match winless streak this Friday as they registered a resounding 5-0 win over Salernitana in the Italian league.

Ahead of tonight’s UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool and Inter Milan; here are all the details about the match:

LIV vs INT Telecast

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Liverpool and Inter Milan will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

LIV vs INT Live Streaming

The match between Liverpool and Inter Milan is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App.

LIV vs INT Match Details

The match between Liverpool and Inter Milan will be played on Wednesday, March 9, at Anfield. The game between LIV vs INT will start at 1:30 am (IST).

LIV vs INT Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Mohamed Salah

Vice-Captain: Edin Dzeko

LIV vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni

Midfielders: Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Marcelo Brozovic

Strikers: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Edin Dzeko

Liverpool vs Inter Milan probable XI:

Liverpool Possible Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker; Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson; Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane

Inter Milan Possible Starting Line-up: Samir Handanovic; Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar; Denzel Dumfries, Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

