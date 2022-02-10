>LIV vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Liverpool and Leicester City: Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will play host to Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City on Thursday night at Anfield in a must-win Premier League fixture. The Reds are currently occupying the second spot on the Premier League table with 48 points in their kitty from 22 games. They are nine points behind league leader Manchester City and a loss or draw here will further damage their chances of challenging Man City for the EPL title this season.

They will come into this game after defeating Cardiff City 3-1 in the fourth round of the FA Cup and will look to carry on their momentum in EPL.

On the other hand, Leicester lost their last game to Nottingham Forest 1-4 in the FA Cup and will look to salvage their pride by registering a win here.

Leicester are currently sitting at the tenth spot in EPL standing with 26 points under their belt from 20 games. They have lost eight games this season and won seven encounters while five matches ended in a draw.

>Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Liverpool and Leicester City; here is all you need to know:

>LIV vs LEI Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Liverpool and Leicester City.

>LIV vs LEI Live Streaming

The match between Liverpool and Leicester City is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar App.

>LIV vs LEI Match Details

The match between Liverpool and Leicester City will be played on Friday, February 11, at Anfield Stadium. The game between Liverpool and Leicester City will start at 01:15 am (IST).

>LIV vs LEI Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

>Captain: Jota

>Vice-Captain: Fabinho

>LIV vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction

>Goalkeeper: Alisson

>Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Pereira, Vestergaard

>Midfielders: Thiago, Fabinho, Tielemans

>Strikers: Jota, Firmino, Patson Daka

>Liverpool vs Leicester City starting line-ups:

>Liverpool Probable Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Jota, Firmino, Diaz

>Leicester City Probable Starting XI: Schmeichel; Pereira, Vestergaard, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans; Albrighton, Maddison, Patson Daka; Iheanacho

