LIV vs LU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Liverpool and Leeds United: Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will aim to increase the pressure on league leader Manchester City when they play host to Leeds United on Wednesday at Anfield stadium. The title race in England’s top-tier is back on after the reigning champions lost points against Tottenham Hotspur last week with their closest rivals Liverpool thumping Norwich City 3-1.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz all of them were on the scoreboard as the Reds came from behind to defeat the Canaries. It was Liverpool’s fifth successive win in the EPL and it took them to 57 points in 25 games, just six points behind City with one match in hand.

The visiting side, Leeds United, will head into this game on the back of a 2-4 loss at the hands of Manchester United on their home soil and will aim to go back to winning ways.

Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Liverpool and Leeds United; here is all you need to know:

LIV vs LU Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Liverpool and Leeds United.

LIV vs LU Live Streaming

The match between Liverpool and Leeds United is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar App.

LIV vs LU Match Details

The match between Liverpool and Leeds United will be played on Thursday, February 24, at Anfield stadium. The game between Liverpool and Leeds United will start at 01:15 am (IST).

LIV vs LU Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Mane

Vice-Captain: Salah

LIV vs LU Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Dallas, Ayling, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk

Midfielders: Klich, Fabinho, Henderson

Strikers: Salah, Mane, James

Liverpool vs Leeds United starting line-ups:

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Leeds United Predicted Starting XI: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas; Klich, Forshaw; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James

