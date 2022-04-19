Premier League: Liverpool vs Manchester United Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the PL 2022 LIV vs MUN Match, April 20, Anfield, Liverpool, 12:30 am IST

Liverpool will be aiming to dethrone the defending champions Manchester City from the top spot as the Reds are set to take on Manchester United in the Premier League on April 20.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are currently second (73 points) in the EPL standings and just a single point behind Manchester City. On the other hand, the Red Devils will be hoping to claim all three points against Liverpool in order to strengthen their bid for a Champions League berth.

Ralf Rangnick will also have to deal with multiple issues with players like Edinson Cavani, Fred, and Luke Shaw still not available for the Liverpool game. Liverpool’s recent form can be a big headache for Rangnick as well.

Ahead of the match between Liverpool and Manchester United, here is everything you need to know:

LIV vs MUN Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Liverpool vs Manchester United match.

LIV vs MUN Live Streaming

The match between Liverpool and Manchester United is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

LIV vs MUN Match Details

The LIV vs MUN match will be played at Anfield, Liverpool on April 20, at 12:30 am IST.

LIV vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Vice-Captain: Andy Robertson

Suggested Playing XI for LIV vs MUN Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Victor Lindelof, Andy Robertson

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Sadio Mane, Bruno Fernandes

Forward: Mohamed Salah, Marcus Rashford

Liverpool vs Manchester United Possible Staring XI:

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David De Gea, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga, Marcus Rashford

