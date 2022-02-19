>LIV vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Premier League 2021-22 between Liverpool vs Norwich City: Liverpool will take on Norwich City at Anfield in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday. The Reds come into this match after their 2-0 away victory over Inter Milan in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be looking to bag seven wins on the bounce across all competitions after picking up a 2-0 win against Inter Milan at San Siro in the Champions League.

Coming to Norwich City, they were beaten by Manchester City in the last match and this defeat has left them floundering in the relegation zone. They come into this match sitting in the 18th spot in the table and are four points away from safety.

Both these sides have locked horns on 68 occasions in the past and Liverpool have dominated as they have 39 wins to their name.

Premier League 2021-22 Liverpool vs Norwich City: Team News, Injury Update

Ahead of this match, Liverpool has just one injury concern as they will not be able to avail the services of Diogo Jota after the Portuguese international picked up an ankle ligament injury.

Dean Smith is still sweating over the fitness of a number of multiple first-team players. Will Hughes has recovered from the injury that he picked up against Brentford. However, Nathan Ferguson remains sidelined with an injury.

>LIV vs NOR Live Streaming

Most of the Premier League 2021-22 matches will be telecast on Star Sports Network. While live streaming will also be available on its digital application Disney+Hotstar.

>LIV vs NOR Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, February 19 at Anfield. The game will start at 8:30 pm IST.

>LIV vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Salah

Vice-Captain: Rashica

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Gibson

Midfielders: Henderson, Fabinho, Gilmour, Lees-Melou

Strikers: Salah, Firmino

>LIV vs NOR Probable XIs

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Norwich City: Gunn; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; Gilmour, Lees-Melou, McLean; Sargent, Pukki, Rashica

