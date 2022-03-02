LIV vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s FA Cup match between Liverpool and Norwich City:

Liverpool are on cloud nine after winning the Carabao Cup. Jurgen Klopp’s side held their nerves to prevail over Chelsea in an intense and dramatic penalty shootout.

Liverpool are dominant and threatening at the moment. They have their sights on the FA Cup and face Norwich City in the fifth round of the tournament at Anfield on March 3 from 1:45 am onwards.

Liverpool are unbeaten in 13 games. The last time the two clubs faced off, Liverpool walked away with a 3-1 win against the Canaries. Norwich have never been able to beat Liverpool in all competitions in 13 encounters so far, which once again places Liverpool in the pole position to book a spot in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.

Fans can check the LIV vs NOR Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

LIV vs NOR Telecast

The FA Cup match will be broadcast on Sony Network.

LIV vs NOR LIV Streaming

The FA Cup match between LIV vs NOR is available to be streamed LIV on SonyLIV.

LIV vs NOR Match Details

The match between LIV vs NOR will be played on Thursday, March 3, at Anfield. The game will start at 1:45 am (IST).

LIV vs NOR Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Mohamed Salah

Vice-Captain: Sadio Mane

LIV vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Grant Hanley, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders: Naby Keita, Fabhinho, Billy Gilmour

Strikers: Sadio Mane, Teemu Pukki, Mohamed Salah

Liverpool vs Norwich City probable XI:

Liverpool Predicted Starting line-up: Alisson Becker (GK), Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Fabhinho, Jordan Henderson, Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah

Norwich City Predicted Starting line-up: Angus Gunn (GK), Brandon Williams, Ben Gibson, Grant Hanley, Max Aarons, Kenny McLean, Mathias Normann, Milot Rashica, Billy Gilmour, Joshua Sargent, Teemu Pukki

