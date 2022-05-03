LIV vs VIL Dream11 Team Prediction: Liverpool vs Villarreal Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for UEFA Champions League 2021-22 LIV vs VIL Match, May 3, Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal

Liverpool will face off against Villarreal in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on May 3. Liverpool beat Villareal convincingly in the first leg of the semi-finals at Anfield. Consequently, Liverpool are the favourites to beat Villareal in the second leg of the semi-finals at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

Villarreal will look to exploit the home advantage and cause an upset in their important clash against Liverpool. In the first leg, the Spanish side were resolute in their defence in the first half of the match but broke down in the second half of the match.

On the other hand, Liverpool will hope that Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane along with Mo Salah carry them through to the finals.

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between Villarreal and Liverpool, here is all you need to know:

When will the UCL 2021-22 match between Villareal (VIL) vs Liverpool (LIV) be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Villarreal (VIL) and Liverpool (LIV) will take place on May 4, Wednesday.

Where will the UCL 2021-22 match between Villareal (VIL) vs Liverpool (LIV) be played?

The match between Villarreal (VIL) and Liverpool (LIV) will be played at the Estadio de la Cerámica, Spain.

What time will the UCL 2021-22 match between Villareal (VIL) vs Liverpool (LIV) begin?

The match between Villarreal (VIL) and Liverpool (LIV) will begin at 12:30 am IST, on May 4.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Villareal (VIL) vs Liverpool (LIV) match?

Villarreal (VIL) vs Liverpool (LIV) match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

VIL vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mo Salah

Vice-Captain: Sadio Mane

Suggested Playing XI for VIL vs LIV Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Juan Foyth

Midfielders: Sadio Mane, Daniel Parejo, Etienne Capoue, Thiago Alcantara

Strikers: Mohamed Salah, Giovani Lo Celso, Arnaut Danjuma

Villareal (VIL) vs Liverpool (LIV) Possible Starting XI:

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

Villarreal Predicted Starting Line-up: Geronimo Rulli, Juan Foyth, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Pervis Estupinan, Francis Coquelin, Dani Parejo, Etienne Capoue, Giovani Lo Celso, Samuel Chukwueze, Arnaut Danjuma

