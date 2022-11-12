ISL 2022-2023, Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Score and Latest Updates: CFC 2-1 MCFC

By: Sports Desk
Edited By: Ritayan Basu
Last Updated: November 12, 2022, 20:06 IST
Chennai, India
ISL 2022-2023: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC LIVE: Petar Sliskovic and Abdenasser El Khayati handed Chennaiyin FC the lead in the 19th and 32nd minute as Jorge Pereyra Diaz got one back in the 33rd minute for Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. A win for the Islanders would put them back in second place, four points behind Hyderabad FC. Read More
33′ - GOAL! Jorge Pereyra Diaz pulls one back almost immidiately for Mumbai City FC against Chennaiyin FC! What a response!
32′ - GOAL! Abdenasser El Khayati doubles the lead for Chennaiyin FC against Mumbai City FC! What a counter-attack!
19′ - GOAL! Petar Sliskovic hands Chennaiyin FC the lead. Mumbai City FC fail to get the lead first in the game for the 1st time this season.
An expert finish from him. CFC get a corner and the ball is crossed on the back post from Aakash Sangwan. It takes a deflection before reaching to Rahim Ali who does well to put the ball in the box, a few yards away from the target rather than powering it. Petar Sliskovic leaps and heads it with ease.
13′ - That was risky from Phurba Lachenpa as he tries to be cheeky but ended up giving the ball straight to Anirudh Thapa. The CFC skipper though failed to make the most of the chance.
6′ - Frantic start to the game as Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC both eager to begin on the front foot. CFC are playing high pressing football with a flexile formation.
Lallianzuala Chhangte did manage to get their first shot away of the game but it was wide.
Kick Off! Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC get us uderway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai!
Chennaiyin FC players pay a tribute to Raaj Kumar!
Chennaiyin FC collected all three points with a 1-0 away win in their last outing against East Bengal FC. On the other hand, Mumbai City FC had to settle for a 2-2 draw at home against ATK Mohun Bagan.
Chennaiyin FC find themselves sixth in the points table with seven points from four matches, whereas Mumbai City FC are currently placed fourth with nine points from five matches.
Here’s how Mumbai City FC line-up: Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke (C), Mehtab Singh, Mandar Dessai, Rostyn Griffiths, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh, Jorge Diaz.
Here’s how Chennaiayin FC line-up: Debjit Majumder (GK), Fallou Diagne, Ajith Kumar, Aakash Sangwan, Anirudh Thapa (C), Julius Duker, Abdenasser El Khayati, Y. Jiteshwor Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Petar Sliskovic, Rahim Ali.
With two wins from five games and sitting in the top four, Mumbai City FC have the momentum behind them heading into this clash. Moreover, Mumbai City FC are unbeaten against Chennaiyin FC over the past two ISL seasons. Chennaiyin FC haven’t had the best of starts to their campaign!
Chennaiyin FC will be keen to carry forward their winning form as they host Mumbai City at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai in the 2022-23 Indian Super League.
In their last match, Chennaiyin FC edged past East Bengal FC 1-0 and nabbed their first clean sheet of the season. However, the Marina Machans have conceded four goals in four games so far. Interestingly, three of those have come before the half-hour mark, signifying that the defence is quite vulnerable in the first half.
Mumbai City FC were held to a third draw of the season in the last match against ATK Mohun Bagan. The Islanders have scored ten goals in five games so far. Half of those goals have come in the first half. This fact is a tad concerning for their opponents given their record of conceding goals in the opening 30 minutes.
The two sides have faced each other 16 times. The Marina Machans have won six games while the Islanders have emerged victorious on seven occasions. Only three games have ended in a draw. Last season, Mumbai City FC nabbed two 1-0 wins over Chennaiyin FC to complete the double.
On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC be played?
The ISL 2022-23 match between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC will take place on November 12, Saturday.
Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC be played?
The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.
What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC begin?
The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match?
Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match?
Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.
