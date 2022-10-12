Live Score East Bengal vs FC Goa ISL 2022-23 Latest Updates: East Bengal Look to Bounce Back Against Goa

ISL 2022-23 Live Football Match Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of East Bengal vs FC Goa Indian Super League match from Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. East Bengal lost their first match of the season against Kerala Blasters and they will look to bounce back and get some points on Wednesday. Meanwhile, FC Goa will look to kickstart their season on a high.

FC Goa, on the other hand, have a difficult start to the ninth season of ISL. Carlos Pena’s men will start their campaign with three away matches back-to-back against East Bengal, Chennaiyin FC and defending champions Hyderabad FC.

East Bengal coach Stephen Constantine will be wary of his side’s poor defensive show ahead of the match against FC Goa. The 59-year-old British coach is expected to make some changes to the back-four for the match against FC Goa.

What date ISL 2022-23 match between East Bengal FC and FC Goa will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between East Bengal FC and FC Goa will take place on October 12, Wednesday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match East Bengal FC vs FC Goa be played?

The ISL match between East Bengal FC and FC Goa will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match East Bengal FC vs FC Goa begin?

The ISL match between East Bengal FC and FC Goa will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast East Bengal FC vs FC Goa ISL match?

East Bengal FC vs FC Goa ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the East Bengal FC vs FC Goa ISL match?

East Bengal FC vs FC Goa ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

East Bengal FC vs FC Goa Possible Starting XI:

East Bengal FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Charalampos Kyriakou, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, Ankit Mukherjee, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sumit Passi, Alex Lima, Suhair VP, Cleiton Silva

FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Moirangthem, Anwar Ali, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Eduardo Bedia, Glan Martins, Redeem Tlang, Iker Guarrotxena, Alvaro Vazquez

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here