FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: Knockouts in Sight; BRA 0-0 SUI
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: Knockouts in Sight; BRA 0-0 SUI

Brazil vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: BRA v SWI, Brazil vs Switzerland Starting XI, Brazil vs Switzerland Highlights, FIFA WC LIVE at news18.com

bra-swi

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 28, 2022, 21:33 IST

Doha, Qatar

Nov 28, 2022 21:33 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: KICKOFF! ; BRA 0-0 SUI

Brazil get us underway at Stadium 974.

Brazil line up in a 4-4-2 formation clad in their famous yellow and blue.

While Switzerland, in their traditional all-red, line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

 

Nov 28, 2022 21:17 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: Brazil rocking up to the game in typical fashion

Nov 28, 2022 21:16 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: Starting Lineups

Nov 28, 2022 20:32 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Ghana Updates: FULL TIME; KOR 2-3 GHA

FULL TIME! Mohammed Kudus netted a brace and Mohammed Salisu scored one to trump Cho Gue-sung’s double as Ghana beat South Korea!

With the win, the Black Stars kept their hopes alive of reaching the last 16.

Ghana, who would have been eliminated by a defeat, led through first-half goals from Mohammed Salisu and Kudus.

The Koreans fought back through Cho Gue-sung’s three-minute double, but Kudus swept home midway through the second half to win it for Ghana.

Nov 28, 2022 20:18 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Ghana Updates: Set for Frantic End; KOR 2-3 GHA

85′ - This game is headed for franric finish as both Ghana and South Korea feel they can get something from thei game. The Black Stars have te advantage though at the moment.

Nov 28, 2022 19:59 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Ghana Updates: Kudus Scores; KOR 2-3 GHA

68′ - GOAL! Mohammed Kudus nets his second and gets the lead back for Ghana against South Korea!

It is Kudus weeping in to meet a Inaki Williams low cross.

Nov 28, 2022 19:52 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Ghana Updates: Gue-sung Scores; KOR 2-2 GHA

61′ - GOAL! Cho Gue-sung nets another as South Korea are level with Ghana!

It is Kim Jun-su, who sends in the cross this time from byline as Gue-sung heads it in from the edge of the six yard box.

Nov 28, 2022 19:49 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Ghana Updates: Gue-sung Scores; KOR 1-2 GHA

58′ - GOAL! Cho Gue-sung gets one back for South Korea against Ghana! Game On now…

Lee Kangin came on and minutes later sent in a dangerous ball as Gue-sung was there to powefully head home.

Nov 28, 2022 19:35 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Ghana Updates: 2ND HALF; KOR 0-2 GHA

2nd HALF! Ghana and South Korea get us back underway at the Education City Stadium!

Nov 28, 2022 19:20 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Ghana Updates: HALF TIME; KOR 0-2 GHA

HALF TIME! Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus scored as Ghana head into the break with a two-goal lead over South Korea.

Against the run of play, Ghana went ahead in the 24th minute when Salisu struck from close range after South Korea failed to clear a free kick and 10 minutes later Kudus doubled the lead with a glancing header.

Playing in a black mask, South Korea captain Son Heung-min failed to make much impact and scuffed an attempted overhead kick.

Nov 28, 2022 19:06 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Ghana Updates: Kudus Scores; KOR 0-2 GHA

34′ - GOAL! Mohammed Kudus doubles the lead for Ghana against South Korea!

It is that man again as Jordan Ayew sends ina ferocious cross from the left as Kudus, on the edge of the six-yard box, got the faintest of touches with his forehead.

Nov 28, 2022 18:56 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Ghana Updates: Salisu Scores; KOR 0-1 GHA

24′ - GOAL! Against the run of play, Mohammed Salisu hands Ghana the lead against South Korea!

Muhammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew sonspire who will take the free-kick but it is the latter who does and sends in a decent cross. South Korean defenders scramble and fails to clear the ball as Salisu punishes them with a timely finish.

Nov 28, 2022 18:45 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Ghana Updates: Quick Start; KOR 0-0 GHA

15′ - South Korea are showing attacking intent and have flooded their opposition penalty box but Ghana are being patient and just biding their time, hoping to spring a conter-attack.

Nov 28, 2022 18:30 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Ghana Updates: KICK OFF; KOR 0-0 GHA

KICK OFF! South Korea and Ghana get us underway at the Education City Stadium!

Nov 28, 2022 18:09 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Ghana Updates: Ghana Starting XI; KOR v GHA

Here is how Ghana line-up: Lawrence Ati Zigi; Tariq Lamptey, Gideon Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu; Salis Abdul Samed, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus; Andre Ayew (capt), Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew

Ghana Formation: 4-3-3

Coach: Otto Addo (GHA)

Nov 28, 2022 18:09 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Ghana Updates: South Korea Starting XI; KOR v GHA

Here is how South Korea line-up: Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Jin-su, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Min-jae, Kim Moon-hwan; Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom; Kwon Chang-hoon, Jeong Woo-yeong, Son Heung-min (capt); Cho Gue-sung

South Korea Fomation: 4-2-3-1

Coach: Paulo Bento (POR)

Nov 28, 2022 17:59 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Ghana Updates: KOR v GHA

Crystal Palace’s Jordan Ayew will play alongside brother Andre as Ghana fight to keep their World Cup alive on Monday against a South Korea team led again by Son Heung-min.

Both teams made three changes for the Group H clash.

Ghana were beaten 3-2 by Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in their opener in Qatar and defeat would end their hopes of making the last 16.

Coach Otto Addo rejigged his side after the Portugal loss, bringing in Jordan Ayew, the 31-year-old younger brother of skipper and fellow forward Andre, 32.

Also in from the start are Brighton’s attacking full-back Tariq Lamptey and fellow defender Gideon Mensah.

South Korea started their World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay.

Their Portuguese coach Paulo Bento dropped striker Hwang Ui-jo, who missed their best chance of the match against Uruguay, and replaced him with Cho Gue-sung of K League side Jeonbuk Motors.

Tottenham striker Son will play in a mask once more, having had surgery for a fracture around his left eye at the start of the month.

Nov 28, 2022 17:32 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Cameroon vs Serbia Updates: FULL TIME; CAM 3-3 SER

Jean-Charles Castelletto, Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored with Strahinja Pavlovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Aleksandar Mitrovic netting one each as Cameroon and Serbia played out a thrilling 3-3 draw!

Nov 28, 2022 17:03 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Cameroon vs Serbia Updates: Choupo-Moting Scores; CAM 3-3 SER

66′ - GOAL! Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scores to bring Cameroon level against Serbia! Game on now…

Nov 28, 2022 17:00 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Cameroon vs Serbia Updates: Aboubakar Scores; CAM 2-3 SER

64′ - GOAL! VAR check done and it is not an off-side! Vincent Aboubakar gets one back for Cameroon against Serbia!

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Cameroon vs Serbia Updates: Aboubakar Scores; CAM 2-3 SER

64′ - GOAL! VAR check done and it is not an off-side! Vincent Aboubakar gets one back for Cameroon against Serbia!

Nov 28, 2022 16:49 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Cameroon vs Serbia Updates: Mitrovic Scores; CAM 1-3 SER

53′ - GOAL! Aleksandar Mitrovic doubles the lead for Serbia against Cameroon!

Duasn Tadic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic pass the ball masterly and send it over for Mitrovic, who just touches the ball past the line.

Nov 28, 2022 16:41 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Cameroon vs Serbia Updates: 2ND HALF; CAM 1-2 SER

2nd HALF! Serbia and Cameroon get us back underway at the Al Janoub Stadium!

Nov 28, 2022 16:24 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Cameroon vs Serbia Updates: HALF TIME; CAM 1-2 SER

HALF TIME! Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Strahinja Pavlovic scored in the added time to overturn Jean-Charles Castelletto’s opener as Serbia lead Cameroon at the break!

Milinkovic-Savic’s left-footed effort came three minutes into added time, two minutes after Pavlovic’s header had cancelled out Jean-Charles Castelletto’s 29th-minute tap-in, punishing some woeful defending by Cameroon.

Nov 28, 2022 16:21 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Cameroon vs Serbia Updates: Milinkovic-Savic Scores; CAM 1-2 SER

45+3′ GOAL! Sergej Milinkovic-Savic hands th lead to Serbia against Cameroon!

The defence again went to sleep and they are punished again by Serbia!

Nov 28, 2022 16:20 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Cameroon vs Serbia Updates: Pavlovic Scores; CAM 1-1 SER

45+1′ GOAL! Strahinja Pavlovic equalises for Serbia against Cameroon!

Poor defending from Camroon and Serbia punish them.

Nov 28, 2022 16:01 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Cameroon vs Serbia Updates: Castelletto Scores; CAM 1-0 SER

29′ - GOAL! Jean-Charles Castelletto hands Cameroon the lead against Serbia!

Cameroon had increased the pressure on the Sebian goal and it yielded a corner, which was headed back across goal as Castelletto was there at he right place to poke it in.

Nov 28, 2022 15:56 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Cameroon vs Serbia Updates: Proper Battle; CAM 0-0 SER

25′ - It has been a keenly contested clash this…

Serbia’s Aleksandar Mitrovic jumps for a header with Cameroon’s Martin Hongla (AP)
Nov 28, 2022 15:49 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Cameroon vs Serbia Updates: Mitrovic Smashes Wide; CAM 0-0 SER

17′- Aleksandar Mitrovic gets a golden chance to get his side up in the lead. But his snapshot is wide after the ball had fell to feet after some ping-pong clearances from Cameroon in their own six-yard box.

Nov 28, 2022 15:44 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Cameroon vs Serbia Updates: Mitrovic Hits the Post; CAM 0-0 SER

11′- Serbia have started the gae psotively and are attackign with intent. Cameroon are feeling a bit under the wweather with the constant barrage of attack. Aleksandar Mitrovic is the first to get a shot away from a straight angle and manages to hit the upright.

Nov 28, 2022 15:35 IST

Cameroon vs Serbia: Kick-off!

KICK-OFF! Serbia in all whites, Cameroon in red and green.
Nov 28, 2022 14:38 IST

Serbia vs Cameroon Live: SEB Starting XI

Serbia (3-4-2-1): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Nikola Milenkovic, Milos Veljkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic; Andrija Zivkovic, Sasa Lukic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Filip Kostic; Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic (capt); Aleksandar Mitrovic
Nov 28, 2022 14:38 IST

Cameroon vs Serbia Live: CAM Starting XI

Cameroon (4-3-3): Devis Epassy; Nouhou Tolo, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Nkoulou, Collins Fai; Martin Hongla, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Pierre Kunde; Bryan Mbeumo, Karl Toko Ekambi, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (capt)
Nov 28, 2022 14:36 IST

Cameroon vs Serbia: 'Keeper Onana Dropped

Cameroon have dropped their goalkeeper Andre Onana for unspecified disciplinary reasons, news agency AFP reports. The 26-year-old Onana has 34 caps for his country and played in Cameroon's opening 1-0 defeat to Switzerland last week.
Nov 28, 2022 14:33 IST

World Cup Live: Here's The Updated Group H Points Table

Nov 28, 2022 14:32 IST

Live Score Football World Cup: Here's The Latest Group G Points Table

Nov 28, 2022 14:30 IST

FIFA World Cup: Today's Matches

  • Cameroon vs Serbia (3:30 PM IST Kick-off)
  • South Korea vs Ghana (6:30 PM IST Kick-off)
  • Brazil vs Switzerland (9:30 PM IST Kick-off)
  • Portugal vs Uruguay (12:30 AM IST Kick-off)
Nov 28, 2022 14:29 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 9 Live!

Hello everyone! A warm welcome to our live coverage from the ninth day of the FIFA World Cup 2022 being held in Qatar.

Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazil vs Switzerland: Tournament favourites will look to seal their progress in the FIFA World Cup 2022 when they take on Switzerland at Stadium 974 in Qatar.

Brazil picked up a 2-0 win over Serbia in their opener, while Switzerland held out for a 1-0 win over Cameroon in their first game of the tournament.

Both teams come into the game with 3 points apiece after gameday one and will look to extend their winning streak.

This is the third world cup meeting between the sides with the two previous engagements having ended all level.

Earlier in the day, Mohammed Salisu scored in the 24th minute and Mohammed Kudus netted in the 34th and 68th minute for Ghana as Cho Gue-sung netted in the 58th and 61st minute for South Korea in a World Cup Group H clash at the Education City Stadium on Monday.

Key defender Kim Min-jae passed a late fitness test and was included in his South Korea’s line-up. The Napoli centre back had been doubtful due to a calf injury and coach Paulo Bento said he would check Kim’s status at the last minute before making the call on his availability.

Bento made three changes to his side and Ghana did the same as they reshuffled their defence and brought in Jordan Ayew upfront in a more attacking 4-3-3 line-up after fielding three central defenders against Portugal last week.

Tariq Lamptey and Gideon Mensah start in a new full-back pairing and central defender Alexander Djiku was dropped.

Jean-Charles Castelletto handed the lead in the 29th minute as Vincent Aboubakar got one back in the 64th and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting equalised in 66th to Cameroon as Serbia’s Strahinja Pavlovic equalised and then Sergej Milinkovic-Savic handed them lead in the added time of first half as Aleksandar Mitrovic doubled it in the 53rd minute in their crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G fixture at the Al Janoub Stadium.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

What date FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea and Ghana will be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea and Ghana will take place on November 28, Monday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match South Korea vs Ghana be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea and Ghana will be played at the Education City Stadium in Doha.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match South Korea vs Ghana begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea and Ghana will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Korea vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

South Korea vs Ghana match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the South Korea vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

South Korea vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

