FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: Knockouts in Sight; BRA 0-0 SUI

Last Updated: November 28, 2022, 21:33 IST
Doha, Qatar
Brazil get us underway at Stadium 974.
Brazil line up in a 4-4-2 formation clad in their famous yellow and blue.
While Switzerland, in their traditional all-red, line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.
FULL TIME! Mohammed Kudus netted a brace and Mohammed Salisu scored one to trump Cho Gue-sung’s double as Ghana beat South Korea!
With the win, the Black Stars kept their hopes alive of reaching the last 16.
Ghana, who would have been eliminated by a defeat, led through first-half goals from Mohammed Salisu and Kudus.
The Koreans fought back through Cho Gue-sung’s three-minute double, but Kudus swept home midway through the second half to win it for Ghana.
85′ - This game is headed for franric finish as both Ghana and South Korea feel they can get something from thei game. The Black Stars have te advantage though at the moment.
68′ - GOAL! Mohammed Kudus nets his second and gets the lead back for Ghana against South Korea!
It is Kudus weeping in to meet a Inaki Williams low cross.
61′ - GOAL! Cho Gue-sung nets another as South Korea are level with Ghana!
It is Kim Jun-su, who sends in the cross this time from byline as Gue-sung heads it in from the edge of the six yard box.
58′ - GOAL! Cho Gue-sung gets one back for South Korea against Ghana! Game On now…
Lee Kangin came on and minutes later sent in a dangerous ball as Gue-sung was there to powefully head home.
2nd HALF! Ghana and South Korea get us back underway at the Education City Stadium!
HALF TIME! Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus scored as Ghana head into the break with a two-goal lead over South Korea.
Against the run of play, Ghana went ahead in the 24th minute when Salisu struck from close range after South Korea failed to clear a free kick and 10 minutes later Kudus doubled the lead with a glancing header.
Playing in a black mask, South Korea captain Son Heung-min failed to make much impact and scuffed an attempted overhead kick.
34′ - GOAL! Mohammed Kudus doubles the lead for Ghana against South Korea!
It is that man again as Jordan Ayew sends ina ferocious cross from the left as Kudus, on the edge of the six-yard box, got the faintest of touches with his forehead.
24′ - GOAL! Against the run of play, Mohammed Salisu hands Ghana the lead against South Korea!
Muhammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew sonspire who will take the free-kick but it is the latter who does and sends in a decent cross. South Korean defenders scramble and fails to clear the ball as Salisu punishes them with a timely finish.
15′ - South Korea are showing attacking intent and have flooded their opposition penalty box but Ghana are being patient and just biding their time, hoping to spring a conter-attack.
KICK OFF! South Korea and Ghana get us underway at the Education City Stadium!
Here is how Ghana line-up: Lawrence Ati Zigi; Tariq Lamptey, Gideon Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu; Salis Abdul Samed, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus; Andre Ayew (capt), Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew
Ghana Formation: 4-3-3
Coach: Otto Addo (GHA)
Here is how South Korea line-up: Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Jin-su, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Min-jae, Kim Moon-hwan; Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom; Kwon Chang-hoon, Jeong Woo-yeong, Son Heung-min (capt); Cho Gue-sung
South Korea Fomation: 4-2-3-1
Coach: Paulo Bento (POR)
Crystal Palace’s Jordan Ayew will play alongside brother Andre as Ghana fight to keep their World Cup alive on Monday against a South Korea team led again by Son Heung-min.
Both teams made three changes for the Group H clash.
Ghana were beaten 3-2 by Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in their opener in Qatar and defeat would end their hopes of making the last 16.
Coach Otto Addo rejigged his side after the Portugal loss, bringing in Jordan Ayew, the 31-year-old younger brother of skipper and fellow forward Andre, 32.
Also in from the start are Brighton’s attacking full-back Tariq Lamptey and fellow defender Gideon Mensah.
South Korea started their World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay.
Their Portuguese coach Paulo Bento dropped striker Hwang Ui-jo, who missed their best chance of the match against Uruguay, and replaced him with Cho Gue-sung of K League side Jeonbuk Motors.
Tottenham striker Son will play in a mask once more, having had surgery for a fracture around his left eye at the start of the month.
Jean-Charles Castelletto, Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored with Strahinja Pavlovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Aleksandar Mitrovic netting one each as Cameroon and Serbia played out a thrilling 3-3 draw!
66′ - GOAL! Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scores to bring Cameroon level against Serbia! Game on now…
64′ - GOAL! VAR check done and it is not an off-side! Vincent Aboubakar gets one back for Cameroon against Serbia!
64′ - GOAL! VAR check done and it is not an off-side! Vincent Aboubakar gets one back for Cameroon against Serbia!
53′ - GOAL! Aleksandar Mitrovic doubles the lead for Serbia against Cameroon!
Duasn Tadic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic pass the ball masterly and send it over for Mitrovic, who just touches the ball past the line.
2nd HALF! Serbia and Cameroon get us back underway at the Al Janoub Stadium!
HALF TIME! Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Strahinja Pavlovic scored in the added time to overturn Jean-Charles Castelletto’s opener as Serbia lead Cameroon at the break!
Milinkovic-Savic’s left-footed effort came three minutes into added time, two minutes after Pavlovic’s header had cancelled out Jean-Charles Castelletto’s 29th-minute tap-in, punishing some woeful defending by Cameroon.
45+3′ GOAL! Sergej Milinkovic-Savic hands th lead to Serbia against Cameroon!
The defence again went to sleep and they are punished again by Serbia!
45+1′ GOAL! Strahinja Pavlovic equalises for Serbia against Cameroon!
Poor defending from Camroon and Serbia punish them.
29′ - GOAL! Jean-Charles Castelletto hands Cameroon the lead against Serbia!
Cameroon had increased the pressure on the Sebian goal and it yielded a corner, which was headed back across goal as Castelletto was there at he right place to poke it in.
25′ - It has been a keenly contested clash this…
17′- Aleksandar Mitrovic gets a golden chance to get his side up in the lead. But his snapshot is wide after the ball had fell to feet after some ping-pong clearances from Cameroon in their own six-yard box.
11′- Serbia have started the gae psotively and are attackign with intent. Cameroon are feeling a bit under the wweather with the constant barrage of attack. Aleksandar Mitrovic is the first to get a shot away from a straight angle and manages to hit the upright.
Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazil vs Switzerland: Tournament favourites will look to seal their progress in the FIFA World Cup 2022 when they take on Switzerland at Stadium 974 in Qatar.
Brazil picked up a 2-0 win over Serbia in their opener, while Switzerland held out for a 1-0 win over Cameroon in their first game of the tournament.
Both teams come into the game with 3 points apiece after gameday one and will look to extend their winning streak.
This is the third world cup meeting between the sides with the two previous engagements having ended all level.
Earlier in the day, Mohammed Salisu scored in the 24th minute and Mohammed Kudus netted in the 34th and 68th minute for Ghana as Cho Gue-sung netted in the 58th and 61st minute for South Korea in a World Cup Group H clash at the Education City Stadium on Monday.
Key defender Kim Min-jae passed a late fitness test and was included in his South Korea’s line-up. The Napoli centre back had been doubtful due to a calf injury and coach Paulo Bento said he would check Kim’s status at the last minute before making the call on his availability.
Bento made three changes to his side and Ghana did the same as they reshuffled their defence and brought in Jordan Ayew upfront in a more attacking 4-3-3 line-up after fielding three central defenders against Portugal last week.
Tariq Lamptey and Gideon Mensah start in a new full-back pairing and central defender Alexander Djiku was dropped.
Jean-Charles Castelletto handed the lead in the 29th minute as Vincent Aboubakar got one back in the 64th and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting equalised in 66th to Cameroon as Serbia’s Strahinja Pavlovic equalised and then Sergej Milinkovic-Savic handed them lead in the added time of first half as Aleksandar Mitrovic doubled it in the 53rd minute in their crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G fixture at the Al Janoub Stadium.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot
What date FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea and Ghana will be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea and Ghana will take place on November 28, Monday.
Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match South Korea vs Ghana be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea and Ghana will be played at the Education City Stadium in Doha.
What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match South Korea vs Ghana begin?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea and Ghana will begin at 6:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast South Korea vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
South Korea vs Ghana match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the South Korea vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
South Korea vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.
Read all the Latest Sports News here