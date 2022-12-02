LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022 Serbia vs Switzerland and Cameroon vs Brazil Latest Updates: SRB v SUI; CMR v BRA

Kim Young-gwon netted in the 27th minute and Hwang Hee-chan netted the second in the added time after 90 minutes after Ricardo Horta scored the opener in the fifth minute to help South Korea beat Portugal 2-1 at the Education City Stadium, while Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored in the 26th and 32nd minute to help Uruguay get a 2-0 win over Ghana at the Al Janoub Stadium in their last Group H clashes at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

With the win Sout Korea joined Potugal in the round of 16 from Group H as Uruguay’s win over Ghana meant they finished in third and missed out.

Serbia vs Switzerland:

What date FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Serbia and Switzerland will be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Serbia and Switzerland will take place on December 3, Saturday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Serbia vs Switzerland be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Serbia and Switzerland will be played at the Stadium 974.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Serbia vs Switzerland begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Serbia and Switzerland will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Serbia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Serbia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Serbia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Serbia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

Cameroon vs Brazil:

On what date will the match between Cameroon and Brazil be played?

The match between Cameroon and Brazil will be played on December 3, Saturday.

Where will the match between Cameroon and Brazil be played?

The match between Cameroon and Brazil will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

What time will the match between Cameroon and Brazil begin?

The match between Cameroon and Brazil will begin at 12:30 am IST, on December 3.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Cameroon and Brazil?

The match between Cameroon and Brazil will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Cameroon and Brazil?

The match between Cameroon and Brazil will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

