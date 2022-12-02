LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022 Serbia vs Switzerland and Cameroon vs Brazil Latest Updates: SRB v SUI; CMR v BRA

Last Updated: December 03, 2022, 00:45 IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates SRB vs SUI and CMR vs BRA: Serbia and Switzerland face-off at the Stadium 97 and Cameroon and Brazil face-off at the Lusail Stadium in the last matches of Group G at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Read More
Martinelli finds himself in a lot of space near the far post as the cross swung in spots the Arsenal man perfectly.
He times his jump expertly as he tries to power his header into the back of the ney, but the keeper stands tall to keep it out.
Zivkovic is given space and time to get a shot away from outside the penalty box following some good link-up play by Serbia.
The POAK winger hits it hard, but the ball comes back off the far post. It is too quick for the Serbian strikers lurking in the box to react and the keeper collects it.
So close for Serbia.
Serbia earn a corner and Dusan Tadic takes up the responsibility of swinging it in.
He spots Milenkovic, who rises highest to the ball. But, the defender puts the ball wide of the mark.
Here we go!
The final round of Group G fixtures are underway.
SRB 0-0 SUI; CMR 0-0 BRA
Brazil begin with a 4-4-2 formation and will be seen in their blue away kit.
Cameroon, in their traditional green drip line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.
Serbia start in a 3-4-1-2 formation draped in all red.
While Switzerland will be seen in white, and start off in a 4-1-2-3 setup.
FULL TIME! Uruguay defeat Ghana but it is South Korea and Portugal who go through to the knockouts from Group H!
Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored twice as Uruguay beat Ghana 2-0 on Friday but it was not enough to keep them in the World Cup after South Korea pipped them to the Group H runners-up spot with victory over Portugal.
Ghana, who famously missed an extra-time spot kick in a quarter-final against Uruguay in South Africa 12 years ago, spurned the chance to take the lead in the 21st minute when Andre Ayew’s tame penalty was easily saved by Sergio Rochet.
Uruguay made them pay with their first goals of the tournament as De Arrascaeta headed the ball over the line from close-range after a shot from Luis Suarez in the 26th minute and doubled their lead with a superb volley after Suarez was again involved in the buildup six minutes later.
The win lifted Uruguay to third place on four points, the same as South Korea, who squeaked through with more goals scored in the tournament after netting a late winner in a 2-1 victory over Portugal. Ghana finished bottom of the group with three points.
FULL TIME! South Korea beats Portugal and it is all up to the Ghana-Uruguay game to decide the qualifiers from Group H.
As it stands South Korea and Portugal go through…
South Korea scored a late goal to beat Portugal 2-1 in the World Cup on Friday, a win that looked set to send the Asian side into the last 16 ahead of Uruguay on the number of goals scored.
With the clock ticking down on South Korea’s time in the tournament, striker Son Heung-min ran free after a Portugal corner in added time and slipped a pass to Hwang Hee-chan who fired past Diogo Costa to spark wild celebrations
After an early opener for Portugal by Ricardo Horta, Kim Young-gwon gave the Koreans hope in the 27th minute when a corner struck Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo on the back and fell kindly for the defender to sweep the ball home.
The last-gasp win for South Korea looked set to earn them second place in Group H ahead of Uruguay, who were winning 2-0 against Ghana. Portugal finished top of the group.
90+1′ - GOAL! Hwang Hee-chan hands South Korea the lead against Portugal!
2ND HALF! Ghana and Uruguay get us back underway at the Al Janoub StadiumCity Stadium and as things tands, the latter will qualify for the round of 16.
2ND HALF! South Korea and Portugal get us back underway at the Education with the former needing a win to bok their place in the knockouts.
HALF TIME! Kim Young-gwon canceled out Ricardo Horta’s opener meaning South Korea and Portugal head into the break level as Giorgian de Arrascaeta netted a brace to help Uruguay lead Ghana at the end of the first 45.
Portugal grabbed the lead with a fifth minute goal from Ricardo Horta, who met a Diogo Dalot cross and hammered it home from close range. South Korea equalised off a corner with Kim pouncing on a bouncing ball in the goalmouth and hooking it into the net.
32′ – GOAL! Giorgian De Arrascaeta doubles the lead for Uruguay against Ghana!
27′ - GOAL! Kim Young-gwon equalises for South Korea against Portugal!
26′ - GOAL! Giorgian De Arrascaeta hands Uruguay the lead against Ghana!
21′ - Ayew misses the penalty after Sergio Rochet fouls Mohammed Kudus iside the box. VAR check revealed that it was not offisde.
Brings back terrible memories for the Ghanians!
13′ - Uruguay’s Luis Suarez being hounded on and off the ball by Ghana players…
5′ - GOAL! Ricardo Horta hands Portugal the lead against South Korea!
From Group H, Portugal have already punched their ticket for the round of 16 while Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana are still in contention for the other spot…
KICK OFF!
Ghana and Uruguay get us underway at the Al Janoub Stadium
South Korea and Portugal get us underway at the Education City Stadium
Here are the starting line-ups for GHA and URU –
Ghana (4-2-3-1)
Lawrence Ati Zigi; Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Baba Rahman; Salis Abdul Samed, Thomas Partey; Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew (capt), Jordan Ayew; Inaki Williams
Coach: Otto Addo (GHA)
Uruguay (4-3-3)
Sergio Rochet; Guillermo Varela, Jose Maria Gimenez, Sebastian Coates, Mathias Olivera; Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian De Arrascaeta; Facundo Pellistri, Luis Suarez (capt), Darwin Nunez
Coach: Diego Alonso (URU)
Here are the starting line-ups for KOR and POR -
South Korea (4-2-3-1)
Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Jin-su, Kim Young-gwon, Kwon Kyung-won, Kim Moon-hwan; Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom; Lee Kang-in, Lee Jae-sung, Son Heung-min (capt); Cho Gue-sung
Coach: Paulo Bento (POR)
Portugal (4-2-3-1)
Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Antonio Silva, Pepe, Joao Cancelo; Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes; Ricardo Horta, Joao Mario, Vitinha; Cristiano Ronaldo (capt)
Coach: Fernando Santos (POR)
Uruguay give a start to veteran striker Luis Suarez and have dropped captain Diego Godin from their defence for their must-win World Cup Group H decider against Ghana on Friday.
Suarez, playing in his fourth World Cup, will be at the centre of a three-man attack with Darwin Nunez and Facundo Pellistri, who gets a start for the second time, in a match the South Americans have to win to avoid their first group stage exit since 2002.
The 35-year-old Suarez is reviled in Ghana for using his hand in the 2010 World Cup to block a Ghana stoppage-time winner in the quarter-finals. Suarez was sent off in that match, but the Africans missed the resulting spot kick and eventually lost in a penalty shootout.
Ghana, who will go through to the last 16 with a win, make two changes to the team that beat South Korea 3-2, restoring Alidu Seidu and Baba Rahman to the fullback positions they played in during the opening game against Portugal, in place of Tariq Lamptey and Gideon Mensah.
Cristiano Ronaldo starts for a much-changed Portugal against South Korea on Friday as they look to seal top spot in World Cup Group H.
Ronaldo, who scored against Ghana in Portugal’s opening game to become the only player to have netted in five World Cups, had missed training on Wednesday.
Coach Fernando Santos made six changes from the team that beat Uruguay to clinch qualification for the knock-outs, with Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Joao Felix among those rested.
Benfica’s Joao Mario and Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes come in, along with Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot, who replaces injured Paris Saint-Germain defender Nuno Mendes.
Portugal need just a point against South Korea to clinch top spot, while the Asian side have to win and hope the result in Ghana’s clash with Uruguay goes their way too.
Tottenham forward Son Heung-Min captains the Koreans, still in search of his first goal at the tournament.
Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae is on the bench having suffered with a calf injury at the tournament, while dynamic Mallorca winger Lee Kang-in starts, as one of three changes.
Kim Young-gwon netted in the 27th minute and Hwang Hee-chan netted the second in the added time after 90 minutes after Ricardo Horta scored the opener in the fifth minute to help South Korea beat Portugal 2-1 at the Education City Stadium, while Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored in the 26th and 32nd minute to help Uruguay get a 2-0 win over Ghana at the Al Janoub Stadium in their last Group H clashes at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
With the win Sout Korea joined Potugal in the round of 16 from Group H as Uruguay’s win over Ghana meant they finished in third and missed out.
