Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates: ARG 1-0 KSA, Lionel Messi And Co Look to Extend Lead

Second Half gets underway at Lusail Stadium.
Argentina controlled the first half of the game but they failed to stamp the authority with goals. Lionel Messi put the ball past the net in the 10th minute from penalty spot. However, they failed to trouble the Saudi Goalkeeper much after that. Saudi Arabia formed a good off-side trap for the Argentine forwards. They are enjoying good support from the fans in the stadium. ARG 1-0 KSA HALF-TIME~
Saudi Arabia have managed to put Argentina on their toes here as their defensive line has been rock solid after conceding an early goal via penalty. The Argentines have failed to find the right final pass as they scored several off-side goals so far. ARG 1-0 KSA 40′
Argentina almost find another goal here as this time it’s Lautaro Martinez who gets the ball past the goalkeeper with a chip over him. It was a cold finish but after the VAR check it turned out to be another off-side goal. Argentina attackers have to position them well here. ARG 1-0 KSA 29′
Lionel Messi is running the show here for Argentina and is complemented well by his teammates but Saudi Arabia have been brilliant with their off-side trap so far as one goal has already been called off due to off-side. ARG 1-0 KSA 23′
Argentina are looking more comfortable on the ball after scoring the early goal and it was none another than Lionel Messi who put them in a comfortable position. However, they will be thinking of stamping an authority here. ARG 1-0 KSA 15′
Lionel Messi scores a penalty here to give Argentina an early lead in the game. The VAR helped Argentina to get an early penalty in the game and the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner calmly hit the ball past the net to give Argentina an early lead in their campaign opener. ARG 1-0 KSA 10′
Lionel Messi looks for an early goal to light up the World Cup. He took a shot within minutes after kick-off to shock Saudi Arabia’s defenders. Argentina are looking well balanced here with their formation as they are arriving in the box with some authority. ARG 0-0 KSA 5′
It’s Kick-off at Lusail Stadium as title-favourites Argentina begin their campaign,
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is going to be the last dance for Lionel Messi to get his hands on the coveted trophy. Messi, who is arguably the greatest player to ever play the game, has won every trophy except for the glorious World Cup and this time it’s probably the last chance for him to fulfil his dream. The 35-year-old came extremely close to lifting the trophy in 2014 but Germany’s Mario Gotze snatched it from him in the extra time at Brazil’s World Cup final. (Read Full Preview)
Football fans eagerly anticipate Argentina’s World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia as Lionel Messi is all set to feature in the showpiece event, probably, for the last time. Lionel Scaloni’s men will head into the World Cup after securing a stellar run in international football. Argentina suffered their last defeat back in 2019 during the Copa America semi-final clash against arch-rivals Brazil.
Can Argentina Script An Epilogue Befitting the Astronomical Career of Lionel Messi – La Pulga?
In their first FIFA World Cup 2022 encounter, Argentina will be up against Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday. The two teams have so far faced each other four times and Saudi Arabia have not been able to register a win even once.
The Albicelestes are in Group C at the FIFA World Cup 2022 along with Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia.
Ahead of Tuesday’s FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia; here is all you need to know:
What date FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina (ARG) and Saudi Arabia (SAU) will be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia will take place on November 22, Tuesday.
Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Argentina (ARG) vs Saudi Arabia (SAU) be played?
The match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia will be played at the Lusail Stadium.
What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Argentina (ARG) vs Saudi Arabia (SAU) begin?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia will begin at 3:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Argentina (ARG) vs Saudi Arabia (SAU) match?
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Argentina (ARG) vs Saudi Arabia (SAU) match?
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.
Argentina (ARG) vs Saudi Arabia (SAU) Possible Starting XI:
Argentina Predicted Starting Line-up: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria
Saudi Arabia Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammed Al-Owais, Sultan Al-Ghanam, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Sami Al-Najei, Riyadh Sharahili, Salman Al-Faraj, Salem Al-Dawsari, Firas Al-Buraikan, Hattan Bahebri
