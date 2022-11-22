Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates: ARG 1-0 KSA, Lionel Messi And Co Look to Extend Lead

Argentina suffered their last defeat back in 2019 during the Copa America semi-final clash against arch-rivals Brazil.

Can Argentina Script An Epilogue Befitting the Astronomical Career of Lionel Messi – La Pulga?

In their first FIFA World Cup 2022 encounter, Argentina will be up against Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday. The two teams have so far faced each other four times and Saudi Arabia have not been able to register a win even once.

The Albicelestes are in Group C at the FIFA World Cup 2022 along with Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of Tuesday’s FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia; here is all you need to know:

What date FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina (ARG) and Saudi Arabia (SAU) will be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia will take place on November 22, Tuesday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Argentina (ARG) vs Saudi Arabia (SAU) be played?

The match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

ALSO READ| FIFA World Cup 2022, Day 2 Highlights: England Rout Iran; Netherlands Beat Senegal; USA, Wales Share Spoils

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Argentina (ARG) vs Saudi Arabia (SAU) begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Argentina (ARG) vs Saudi Arabia (SAU) match?

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Argentina (ARG) vs Saudi Arabia (SAU) match?

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

Argentina (ARG) vs Saudi Arabia (SAU) Possible Starting XI:

Argentina Predicted Starting Line-up: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria

Saudi Arabia Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammed Al-Owais, Sultan Al-Ghanam, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Sami Al-Najei, Riyadh Sharahili, Salman Al-Faraj, Salem Al-Dawsari, Firas Al-Buraikan, Hattan Bahebri

Read all the Latest Sports News here