FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Morocco vs Croatia Latest Updates: MAR 0-0 CRO, Both Teams Set Stage on Fire With Attacking Football

Walid Regragui’s side will certainly be harbouring ambitions of progressing to the knockout stages. The African nation can give Belgium and Croatia a run for their money.

However, Croatia will be the overwhelming favourites against Morocco on Wednesday. Luka Modric-led Croatia were the surprise finalists in Russia and lost 4-2 to France.

Morocco Probable Starting Line-up: Bono; Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Croatia Probable Starting Line-up: Livakovic; Stanisic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Barisic; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Vlasic, Petkovic, Perisic

The 2010 World Champions are all set to kick of their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a match against Costa Rica on Wednesday. The two teams are scheduled to be in action at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Luis Enrique’s men have been placed in Group E along with four-time World Cup-winners Germany, Japan and Costa Rica. The Spanish football team will head into the World Cup after suffering just a defeat in their last 10 matches. Moreover, this will be Spain’s 12th World Cup appearance in Qatar. Overall, this is going to be Spain’s 16th World Cup appearance this time

Spain vs Costa Rica Possible Starting XI:

Spain Predicted Starting Line-up: Unai Simon, Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Neco Williams

Costa Rica Predicted Starting Line-up: Keylor Navas, Carlos Martinez, Francisco Calvo, Oscar Duarte, Bryan Oviedo, Yeltsin Tejeda, Jewison Bennette, Gerson Torres, Celso Borges, Anthony Contreras, Joel Campbell

Germany vs Japan Possible Staring XI:

Germany Predicted Starting Line-up: Manuel Neuer; Thilo Kehrer, Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger, David Raum, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller

Japan Predicted Starting Line-up: Shūichi Gonda; Hiroki Sakai, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Maya Yoshida, Yuto Nagatomo, Gaku Shibasaki, Wataru Endo, Daichi Kamada, Hiroki Ito, Takuma Asano, Takumi Minamino

Belgium vs Canada Possible Starting XI:

Belgium Predicted Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Zeno Debast, Thomas Meunier, Tielemans, Axel Witsel, Castagne; Kevin De Bruyne, Michy Batshuayi, Eden Hazard

Canada Predicted Starting Line-up: Milan Borjan, Richmond Mamah Laryea, Alistair Johnston, Steven Vitoria, K Miller, Samuel Adekugbe, Tajon Buchanan, Atiba Hutchinson, Stephen Eustaquio, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin

