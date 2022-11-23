FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Morocco vs Croatia Latest Updates: MAR 0-0 CRO, Both Teams Set Stage on Fire With Attacking Football

By: Sports Desk
Edited By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: November 23, 2022, 16:17 IST
Doha
Morocco vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: Morocco will take on the 2018 runners-up Croatia in an exciting Group F fixture on Wednesday. Morocco is a quality team, notwithstanding their record in the last World Cup. They lost 1-0 to Portugal and fought valiantly against Spain in the 2018 World Cup.
Ranked 22nd in the FIFA World Rankings, Morocco are on a five-match unbeaten streak.
Croatia denied a goal courtesy of stunning goalkeeping by Morocco’s Yassine Bounou. Croatia have not been able to dominate the game which was expected from them as Morocco will be happy with the scoreline here. MAR 0-0 CRO 45′
No goals so far for both teams despite some attacking football on display. Croatia are looking to find a goal through a proper build-up while Morocco are looking to exploit them with counter-attacks. MAR 0-0 CRO 32′
It has been an electric game so far as both teams are arriving in the box with some authority. We are witnessing some high-class counter-attacking football, it’s just the final pass which they are missing. MAR 0-0 CRO 20′
Surprisingly, Morocco have started causing early troubles for Croatia with Hakimi and Ziyech making life difficult for their defenders with their trickery. MAR 0-0 CRO 14′
As expected Croatia dominated the possession in the initial minutes but Morocco defence looks all charged up here. They don’t want to gift anything to the runner-ups of the last edition. MAR 0-0 CRO 6′
The whistle blows for the Kick-Off at Al Bayt Stadium as Croatia start favourites.
Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech starts on the right of a three-man attack for Morocco in their opening game of the World Cup against 2018 runners-up Croatia in Qatar. Ziyech only returned to the Morocco squad in September after more than a year out following a dispute with former coach Vahid Halilhodzic. Halilhodzic, who had also sidelined Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui for disciplinary reasons, was replaced by Walid Regragui in late August.
The Atlas Lions have stuck in a tricky group in the FIFA World Cup. The 22-ranked FIFA side defeated the Democratic Republic of Congo in a play-off. Walid Regragui didn’t get much time to get prepared for the mega event in Qatar as he replaced Bosnian Vahid Halilhodzic as manager on the last day of August this year. The reports suggested that the stand-off between Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech and Halilhodzic led to the change of coaches. They have two firepowers in Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi who can light up Qatar with their skills and pace. Their primary target will be to shock one-off Belgium or Croatia in the group stage.
The runners-up of last time will enter the tournament once again as the big underdogs in the tournament led by a Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric. This time Croatia will be without Ivan Rakitic and Mario Mandzukic who have retired their announcement from international football. Ivan Perisic and Mateo Kovacic will be the other players alongside Modric who will play a crucial role if Croatia have to make a long journey in the tournament.
Morocco Probable Starting Line-up: Bono; Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal
Croatia Probable Starting Line-up: Livakovic; Stanisic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Barisic; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Vlasic, Petkovic, Perisic
Croatia will be the overwhelming favourites against Morocco on Wednesday. Luka Modric-led Croatia were the surprise finalists in Russia and lost 4-2 to France.
They aren’t being touted to do that well this time around. But Croatia thrives as the underdogs and boasts of a star-studded line-up which includes Bruno Petkovic and Marko Livajacan. Croatia will be aiming for a perfect start to Modric’s World Cup swansong.
However, Croatia will be the overwhelming favourites against Morocco on Wednesday. Luka Modric-led Croatia were the surprise finalists in Russia and lost 4-2 to France.
