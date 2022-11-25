FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score, Wales vs Iran Updates: WAL 0-0 IRN, Both Teams in Search of Opening Goal

The Welsh side played USA in the first match of their group stage and drew that fixture 1-1.

Gareth Bale got himself on the scoresheet in the 82nd minute via a penalty and the presence of Kieffer Moore was integral in the latter stages of the game. They would be hoping to get more out of the game against this Irani side who are already under some pressure at the moment.

Carlos Queiroz’s men on the other hand would want to forget all about their dismal performance against the English side. They will certainly need a more effective defence if they are to make any sort of impact against Gareth Bale and Co

Apart from Iran and Wales, England and USA are also part of Group B in the FIFA World Cup.

When will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Wales and Iran be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022, Wales vs Iran match will take place on November 25, Friday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Wales vs Iran be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Wales and Iran will be played at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Wales vs Iran begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Wales and Iran will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Wales vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Wales vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Wales vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Wales vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Wales vs Iran Possible Starting XIs

Iran Predicted Starting Line-up: H. Hosseini; Sadegh Moharrami, Morteza Pouraliganji, Roozbeh Cheshmi, M. Hosseini, Milad Mohammadi; Jakanbakhsh, Noorollahi, Karimi, Ali Gholizadeh, Mehdi Taremi

Wales Predicted Starting Line-up: Hennessey; Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Connor Roberts, Aaron Ramsey, Ampadu, Neco Williams, Dan James, Gareth Bale; Kieffer Moore

