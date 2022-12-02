LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022 South Korea vs Portugal and Ghana vs Uruguay Latest Updates: GHA vs URU; KOR vs POR

Last Updated: December 02, 2022, 20:09 IST
Qatar
FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates GHA vs URU and KOR vs POR: Ghana and Uruguay face-off at the Al Janoub Stadium as South Korea and Portugal at the Education City Stadium in their last Group H clashes at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The final round of Group H is here and there is the much-coveted qualification spot to the knockout rounds on the line. Read More
Here are the starting line-ups for GHA and URU –
Ghana (4-2-3-1)
Lawrence Ati Zigi; Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Baba Rahman; Salis Abdul Samed, Thomas Partey; Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew (capt), Jordan Ayew; Inaki Williams
Coach: Otto Addo (GHA)
Uruguay (4-3-3)
Sergio Rochet; Guillermo Varela, Jose Maria Gimenez, Sebastian Coates, Mathias Olivera; Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian De Arrascaeta; Facundo Pellistri, Luis Suarez (capt), Darwin Nunez
Coach: Diego Alonso (URU)
Here are the starting line-ups for KOR and POR -
South Korea (4-2-3-1)
Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Jin-su, Kim Young-gwon, Kwon Kyung-won, Kim Moon-hwan; Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom; Lee Kang-in, Lee Jae-sung, Son Heung-min (capt); Cho Gue-sung
Coach: Paulo Bento (POR)
Portugal (4-2-3-1)
Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Antonio Silva, Pepe, Joao Cancelo; Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes; Ricardo Horta, Joao Mario, Vitinha; Cristiano Ronaldo (capt)
Coach: Fernando Santos (POR)
Uruguay give a start to veteran striker Luis Suarez and have dropped captain Diego Godin from their defence for their must-win World Cup Group H decider against Ghana on Friday.
Suarez, playing in his fourth World Cup, will be at the centre of a three-man attack with Darwin Nunez and Facundo Pellistri, who gets a start for the second time, in a match the South Americans have to win to avoid their first group stage exit since 2002.
The 35-year-old Suarez is reviled in Ghana for using his hand in the 2010 World Cup to block a Ghana stoppage-time winner in the quarter-finals. Suarez was sent off in that match, but the Africans missed the resulting spot kick and eventually lost in a penalty shootout.
Ghana, who will go through to the last 16 with a win, make two changes to the team that beat South Korea 3-2, restoring Alidu Seidu and Baba Rahman to the fullback positions they played in during the opening game against Portugal, in place of Tariq Lamptey and Gideon Mensah.
Cristiano Ronaldo starts for a much-changed Portugal against South Korea on Friday as they look to seal top spot in World Cup Group H.
Ronaldo, who scored against Ghana in Portugal’s opening game to become the only player to have netted in five World Cups, had missed training on Wednesday.
Coach Fernando Santos made six changes from the team that beat Uruguay to clinch qualification for the knock-outs, with Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Joao Felix among those rested.
Benfica’s Joao Mario and Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes come in, along with Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot, who replaces injured Paris Saint-Germain defender Nuno Mendes.
Portugal need just a point against South Korea to clinch top spot, while the Asian side have to win and hope the result in Ghana’s clash with Uruguay goes their way too.
Tottenham forward Son Heung-Min captains the Koreans, still in search of his first goal at the tournament.
Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae is on the bench having suffered with a calf injury at the tournament, while dynamic Mallorca winger Lee Kang-in starts, as one of three changes.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot
There is more to play for than qualification as Ghana takes on Uruguay in a replay of the 2014 quarter-final. The match is remembered for Luis Suarez sticking his hand out to stop the ball from crossing the line. The striker was sent off for his actions, but it was Ghana who paid the more significant price as they were knocked out of the tournament following the missed penalty from Asamoah Gyan.
What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ghana vs Uruguay be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ghana and Uruguay will take place on December 2, Friday.
Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Ghana vs Uruguay be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ghana and Uruguay will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium.
What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Ghana vs Uruguay begin?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ghana and Uruguay will begin at 8:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Ghana vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
The Ghana vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Ghana vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
The Ghana vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.
What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Korea Republic vs Portugal be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Korea Republic and Portugal will take place on December 2, Friday.
Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Korea Republic vs Portugal be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ghana and Uruguay will be played at the Education City Stadium.
What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Korea Republic vs Portugal begin?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ghana and Uruguay will begin at 8:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Korea Republic vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
The Ghana vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Korea Republic vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
The Ghana vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.
Read all the Latest Sports News here