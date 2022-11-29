Home / News / Football / FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Portugal vs Uruguay Latest Updates: Portugal Eye Qualification; POR vs URU
Live now

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Portugal vs Uruguay Latest Updates: Portugal Eye Qualification; POR vs URU

Portugal vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Portugal vs Uruguay Latest Updates: POR v URU, Portugal vs Uruguay Starting XI, Portugal vs Uruguay Highlights, FIFA WC LIVE at news18.com

por-uru

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 29, 2022, 00:20 IST

Doha, Qatar

Advertisement
Read More
Nov 29, 2022 00:19 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Portugal vs Uruguay Latest Updates: Landmark for Pepe

Veteran Portugal defender Pepe becomes the second oldest outfield player in the history of the tournament.

Only Roger Milla of Cameroon is ahead of the veteran stopper back on the list.

READ MORE| Portugal’s Pepe Becomes Second Oldest World Cup Outfield Player

Nov 29, 2022 00:14 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Portugal vs Uruguay Latest Updates: Starting lineups

Advertisement
Nov 28, 2022 23:26 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: FULLTIME; Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0

Favourites Brazil booked their place in the round of 16 phase of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar with their 1-0 win over Switzerland.

Casemiro’s 83rd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the teams after Vinicius Junior’s goal was disallowed citing offside in the build-up.

Switzerland fought hard but were edged to the result by Tite’s men.

The Swiss still have the chance to qualify for the knockouts with a win in their upcoming fixture against Serbia.

 

 

Nov 28, 2022 23:19 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: 90' Six added minutes; BRA 1-0 SUI

he fourth official signals for six minutes to be added on at the end of the regulation 90.

Nov 28, 2022 23:17 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: 85' Changes for Brazil and Switzerland; BRA 1-0 SUI

Fabian Frei replaces Silvan Widmer for the Swiss while Alex Telles comes on in place of Alex Sandro for Brazil.

Nov 28, 2022 23:13 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: 83' GOAL! Casemiro Strikes; BRA 1-0 SUI

Good link-up play resulting in Rodrygo finding Casemiro inside the box.

The Manchester United midfielder wastes no time as he pulls the trigger with a first-time hi that finds the back of the net.

BRA 1-0 SUI

 

Advertisement
Nov 28, 2022 23:01 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: 76' Brazil substitutions; BRA 0-0 SUI

Tite decides to replace Raphina and Richarlison with Antony and Gabriel Jesus with just over 15 minutes of regulation time remaining.

Nov 28, 2022 22:56 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: 66' Brazil Goal Disallowed; BRA 0-0 SUI

Vinicius thought he had put his team ahead with a well-taken finish from a one-on-one scenario.

But the strike is ruled out citing Richarlison’s offisde in the build-up to the goal.

BRA 0-0 SUI

Nov 28, 2022 22:47 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: 58' Changes all around; BRA 0-0 SUI

Bruno Guimaraes replaces Fred for the Selecao. While Switzerland opt for a double change, bringing on Edmilson Fernandes and Renato Steffen in place of Ruben Vargas and Fabian Rieder.

Nov 28, 2022 22:45 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: 55' Brazil come close ; BRA 0-0 SUI

Vinicius junior plays a delightful cross in with the outer part of his right boot.

Richarlison comes in sliding, but once again he arrives a tad bit late as the attack comes to nothing.

Nov 28, 2022 22:41 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: 52' Fred sees yellow ; BRA 0-0 SUI

Barely a minute after the game’s first booking, Fred has name taken as the referee notes down the name of the Manchester United player in his book.

Nov 28, 2022 22:39 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: 50' Yellow for Rieder; BRA 0-0 SUI

Fabian Rieder sees yellow for his challenge on Rodrygo.

The first booking of the game.

Nov 28, 2022 22:34 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: SECONDHALF!; BRA 0-0 SUI

The second period of this exciting fixture is underway.

Will either team be able to find the back of the net?

One change for Brazil at halftime. Rodrygo replaces Lucas Paqueta for Tite’s men.

 

Nov 28, 2022 22:18 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: HALFTIME!; BRA 0-0 SUI

A rather measured contest here as both teams have failed to register a goal in the first period of the game.

As the referee blows his whistle, the game is level at 0-0 at the end of 45 minutes.

BRA 0-0 SUI

 

Nov 28, 2022 22:16 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: 44' Corner for Brazil; BRA 0-0 SUI

Raphina’s set piece from the right is smashed in with some power on it, but Sommer punches the ball away.

Nov 28, 2022 22:13 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: 42' Akanji with a firm tackle; BRA 0-0 SUI

Richarlison looks to run free on the left after being played through from beyond the halfway line.

But, Swiss defender Manuel Akanji spots the move and nips it in the bud as he comes in sliding on Richarlison to thwart the attack.

Nov 28, 2022 22:09 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: 38' Brazil on the attack; BRA 0-0 SUI

Raphina works the ball well down the left as he steps past a couple of defenders before clipping the ball into the danger area, but Sommer rises highest to grab on to the ball and quell the danger.

Nov 28, 2022 22:03 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: 31' Raphina lets one fly; BRA 0-0 SUI

Raphina cuts in from the right as he spots an opening for a shot.

He pulls the trigger from outside the ball and he hits it with conviction. But, the Barca man’s shot is hit straight at the Swiss custodian Yann Sommer.

Half an hour gone, and it si still Brazil nil, Switzerland nil.

Nov 28, 2022 21:59 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: 26' Chance for Vinicius; BRA 0-0 SUI

Rphina swings in a delightful cross into the box from the right spotting Vinicius’ run.

The Real Madrid starlet is able to get on the end of it but fluffs the finish as he fails to get solid contact on it, and the ball is tipped over for a corner.

Nov 28, 2022 21:57 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: 24' Brazil chance; BRA 0-0 SUI

Brazil have tried to press up front and put the Swiss under pressure, but the Rossocrociati have held their shape well.

Nov 28, 2022 21:50 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: 19' Brazil chance; BRA 0-0 SUI

Lucas Paqueta picks the ball up on the left-hand side of the box and plays a delicious low ball into the centre.

Richarlison comes in with a slide in hope of meeting the ball, but the striker arrives a bit too late.

Nov 28, 2022 21:46 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: 14' Switzerland free kick; BRA 0-0 SUI

Xhaka lines up to take a free kick from a dangerous position as the Swiss execute a training ground routine.

But, Brazil manage to get the ball out of harm’s way.

Nov 28, 2022 21:44 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: 11' Brazil on the attack; BRA 0-0 SUI

A quick change of tempo from Brazil resulted in a breakaway.

A neatly played first-time ball from the middle of the park releases Richarlison on the right.

The Spurs man pulls the ball back into the middle, but it is cleared away.

Nov 28, 2022 21:37 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: 5' Switzerland corner ; BRA 0-0 SUI

A stuttering start for Brazil here as Alison gives away the ball in a dangerous position.

The trouble is sniffed out by the Brazilian back line and cleared out for a corner.

Nov 28, 2022 21:33 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: KICKOFF! ; BRA 0-0 SUI

Brazil get us underway at Stadium 974.

Brazil line up in a 4-4-2 formation clad in their famous yellow and blue.

While Switzerland, in their traditional all-red, line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

 

Nov 28, 2022 21:17 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: Brazil rocking up to the game in typical fashion

Nov 28, 2022 21:16 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: Starting Lineups

Nov 28, 2022 20:32 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Ghana Updates: FULL TIME; KOR 2-3 GHA

FULL TIME! Mohammed Kudus netted a brace and Mohammed Salisu scored one to trump Cho Gue-sung’s double as Ghana beat South Korea!

With the win, the Black Stars kept their hopes alive of reaching the last 16.

Ghana, who would have been eliminated by a defeat, led through first-half goals from Mohammed Salisu and Kudus.

The Koreans fought back through Cho Gue-sung’s three-minute double, but Kudus swept home midway through the second half to win it for Ghana.

Nov 28, 2022 20:18 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Ghana Updates: Set for Frantic End; KOR 2-3 GHA

85′ - This game is headed for franric finish as both Ghana and South Korea feel they can get something from thei game. The Black Stars have te advantage though at the moment.

Nov 28, 2022 19:59 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Ghana Updates: Kudus Scores; KOR 2-3 GHA

68′ - GOAL! Mohammed Kudus nets his second and gets the lead back for Ghana against South Korea!

It is Kudus weeping in to meet a Inaki Williams low cross.

Nov 28, 2022 19:52 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Ghana Updates: Gue-sung Scores; KOR 2-2 GHA

61' - GOAL! Cho Gue-sung nets another as South Korea are level with Ghana! It is Kim Jun-su, who sends in the cross this time from byline as Gue-sung heads it in from the edge of the six yard box.

Nov 28, 2022 19:49 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Ghana Updates: Gue-sung Scores; KOR 1-2 GHA

58' - GOAL! Cho Gue-sung gets one back for South Korea against Ghana! Game On now... Lee Kangin came on and minutes later sent in a dangerous ball as Gue-sung was there to powefully head home.

Advertisement
Nov 28, 2022 19:35 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Ghana Updates: 2ND HALF; KOR 0-2 GHA

2nd HALF! Ghana and South Korea get us back underway at the Education City Stadium!
Nov 28, 2022 19:20 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Ghana Updates: HALF TIME; KOR 0-2 GHA

HALF TIME! Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus scored as Ghana head into the break with a two-goal lead over South Korea. Against the run of play, Ghana went ahead in the 24th minute when Salisu struck from close range after South Korea failed to clear a free kick and 10 minutes later Kudus doubled the lead with a glancing header. Playing in a black mask, South Korea captain Son Heung-min failed to make much impact and scuffed an attempted overhead kick.

Nov 28, 2022 19:06 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Ghana Updates: Kudus Scores; KOR 0-2 GHA

34' - GOAL! Mohammed Kudus doubles the lead for Ghana against South Korea! It is that man again as Jordan Ayew sends ina ferocious cross from the left as Kudus, on the edge of the six-yard box, got the faintest of touches with his forehead.

Nov 28, 2022 18:56 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Ghana Updates: Salisu Scores; KOR 0-1 GHA

24' - GOAL! Against the run of play, Mohammed Salisu hands Ghana the lead against South Korea! Muhammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew sonspire who will take the free-kick but it is the latter who does and sends in a decent cross. South Korean defenders scramble and fails to clear the ball as Salisu punishes them with a timely finish.

Advertisement
Nov 28, 2022 18:45 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Ghana Updates: Quick Start; KOR 0-0 GHA

15' - South Korea are showing attacking intent and have flooded their opposition penalty box but Ghana are being patient and just biding their time, hoping to spring a conter-attack.
Nov 28, 2022 18:30 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Ghana Updates: KICK OFF; KOR 0-0 GHA

KICK OFF! South Korea and Ghana get us underway at the Education City Stadium!
Nov 28, 2022 18:09 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Ghana Updates: Ghana Starting XI; KOR v GHA

Here is how Ghana line-up: Lawrence Ati Zigi; Tariq Lamptey, Gideon Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu; Salis Abdul Samed, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus; Andre Ayew (capt), Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew Ghana Formation: 4-3-3 Coach: Otto Addo (GHA)

Nov 28, 2022 18:09 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Ghana Updates: South Korea Starting XI; KOR v GHA

Here is how South Korea line-up: Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Jin-su, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Min-jae, Kim Moon-hwan; Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom; Kwon Chang-hoon, Jeong Woo-yeong, Son Heung-min (capt); Cho Gue-sung South Korea Fomation: 4-2-3-1 Coach: Paulo Bento (POR)

Nov 28, 2022 17:59 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Ghana Updates: KOR v GHA

Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew will play alongside brother Andre as Ghana fight to keep their World Cup alive on Monday against a South Korea team led again by Son Heung-min. Both teams made three changes for the Group H clash. Ghana were beaten 3-2 by Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in their opener in Qatar and defeat would end their hopes of making the last 16. Coach Otto Addo rejigged his side after the Portugal loss, bringing in Jordan Ayew, the 31-year-old younger brother of skipper and fellow forward Andre, 32. Also in from the start are Brighton's attacking full-back Tariq Lamptey and fellow defender Gideon Mensah. South Korea started their World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay. Their Portuguese coach Paulo Bento dropped striker Hwang Ui-jo, who missed their best chance of the match against Uruguay, and replaced him with Cho Gue-sung of K League side Jeonbuk Motors. Tottenham striker Son will play in a mask once more, having had surgery for a fracture around his left eye at the start of the month.
Nov 28, 2022 17:32 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Cameroon vs Serbia Updates: FULL TIME; CAM 3-3 SER

Jean-Charles Castelletto, Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored with Strahinja Pavlovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Aleksandar Mitrovic netting one each as Cameroon and Serbia played out a thrilling 3-3 draw!
Nov 28, 2022 17:03 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Cameroon vs Serbia Updates: Choupo-Moting Scores; CAM 3-3 SER

66' - GOAL! Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scores to bring Cameroon level against Serbia! Game on now...
Nov 28, 2022 17:00 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Cameroon vs Serbia Updates: Aboubakar Scores; CAM 2-3 SER

64' - GOAL! VAR check done and it is not an off-side! Vincent Aboubakar gets one back for Cameroon against Serbia!
Nov 28, 2022 17:00 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Cameroon vs Serbia Updates: Aboubakar Scores; CAM 2-3 SER

64' - GOAL! VAR check done and it is not an off-side! Vincent Aboubakar gets one back for Cameroon against Serbia!
Nov 28, 2022 16:49 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Cameroon vs Serbia Updates: Mitrovic Scores; CAM 1-3 SER

53' - GOAL! Aleksandar Mitrovic doubles the lead for Serbia against Cameroon! Duasn Tadic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic pass the ball masterly and send it over for Mitrovic, who just touches the ball past the line.

Nov 28, 2022 16:41 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Cameroon vs Serbia Updates: 2ND HALF; CAM 1-2 SER

2nd HALF! Serbia and Cameroon get us back underway at the Al Janoub Stadium!
Nov 28, 2022 16:24 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Cameroon vs Serbia Updates: HALF TIME; CAM 1-2 SER

HALF TIME! Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Strahinja Pavlovic scored in the added time to overturn Jean-Charles Castelletto's opener as Serbia lead Cameroon at the break! Milinkovic-Savic's left-footed effort came three minutes into added time, two minutes after Pavlovic's header had cancelled out Jean-Charles Castelletto's 29th-minute tap-in, punishing some woeful defending by Cameroon.

Nov 28, 2022 16:21 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Cameroon vs Serbia Updates: Milinkovic-Savic Scores; CAM 1-2 SER

45+3' GOAL! Sergej Milinkovic-Savic hands th lead to Serbia against Cameroon! The defence again went to sleep and they are punished again by Serbia!

Nov 28, 2022 16:20 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Cameroon vs Serbia Updates: Pavlovic Scores; CAM 1-1 SER

45+1' GOAL! Strahinja Pavlovic equalises for Serbia against Cameroon! Poor defending from Camroon and Serbia punish them.

Nov 28, 2022 16:01 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Cameroon vs Serbia Updates: Castelletto Scores; CAM 1-0 SER

29' - GOAL! Jean-Charles Castelletto hands Cameroon the lead against Serbia! Cameroon had increased the pressure on the Sebian goal and it yielded a corner, which was headed back across goal as Castelletto was there at he right place to poke it in.
Nov 28, 2022 15:56 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Cameroon vs Serbia Updates: Proper Battle; CAM 0-0 SER

25' - It has been a keenly contested clash this... [caption id="attachment_6489613" align="alignnone" width="1024"]
Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic jumps for a header with Cameroon's Martin Hongla (AP)[/caption]
Nov 28, 2022 15:49 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Cameroon vs Serbia Updates: Mitrovic Smashes Wide; CAM 0-0 SER

17'- Aleksandar Mitrovic gets a golden chance to get his side up in the lead. But his snapshot is wide after the ball had fell to feet after some ping-pong clearances from Cameroon in their own six-yard box.
Nov 28, 2022 15:44 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Cameroon vs Serbia Updates: Mitrovic Hits the Post; CAM 0-0 SER

11'- Serbia have started the gae psotively and are attackign with intent. Cameroon are feeling a bit under the wweather with the constant barrage of attack. Aleksandar Mitrovic is the first to get a shot away from a straight angle and manages to hit the upright.
Nov 28, 2022 15:35 IST

Cameroon vs Serbia: Kick-off!

KICK-OFF! Serbia in all whites, Cameroon in red and green.
Nov 28, 2022 14:38 IST

Serbia vs Cameroon Live: SEB Starting XI

Serbia (3-4-2-1): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Nikola Milenkovic, Milos Veljkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic; Andrija Zivkovic, Sasa Lukic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Filip Kostic; Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic (capt); Aleksandar Mitrovic
Nov 28, 2022 14:38 IST

Cameroon vs Serbia Live: CAM Starting XI

Cameroon (4-3-3): Devis Epassy; Nouhou Tolo, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Nkoulou, Collins Fai; Martin Hongla, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Pierre Kunde; Bryan Mbeumo, Karl Toko Ekambi, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (capt)
Nov 28, 2022 14:36 IST

Cameroon vs Serbia: 'Keeper Onana Dropped

Cameroon have dropped their goalkeeper Andre Onana for unspecified disciplinary reasons, news agency AFP reports. The 26-year-old Onana has 34 caps for his country and played in Cameroon's opening 1-0 defeat to Switzerland last week.
Nov 28, 2022 14:33 IST

World Cup Live: Here's The Updated Group H Points Table

Nov 28, 2022 14:32 IST

Live Score Football World Cup: Here's The Latest Group G Points Table

Nov 28, 2022 14:30 IST

FIFA World Cup: Today's Matches

  • Cameroon vs Serbia (3:30 PM IST Kick-off)
  • South Korea vs Ghana (6:30 PM IST Kick-off)
  • Brazil vs Switzerland (9:30 PM IST Kick-off)
  • Portugal vs Uruguay (12:30 AM IST Kick-off)
Nov 28, 2022 14:29 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 9 Live!

Hello everyone! A warm welcome to our live coverage from the ninth day of the FIFA World Cup 2022 being held in Qatar.

Read more

Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022, Portugal vs Uruguay: Portugal take on Uruguay in a mouth-watering Group H fixture at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal will seek to seal progress to the knockout phase of the tournament with their second win in two games, while Uruguay will look for their first win after sharing the spoils in their opening game against South Korea.

In the previous match of the day, favourites Brazil booked their place in the round of 16 phase of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar with their 1-0 win over Switzerland.

Casemiro’s 83rd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the teams after Vinicius Junior’s goal was disallowed citing offside in the build-up.

Switzerland fought hard but were edged to the result by Tite’s men.

The Swiss still have the chance to qualify for the knockouts with a win in their upcoming fixture against Serbia.

Earlier in the day, Mohammed Salisu scored in the 24th minute and Mohammed Kudus netted in the 34th and 68th minute for Ghana as Cho Gue-sung netted in the 58th and 61st minute for South Korea in a World Cup Group H clash at the Education City Stadium on Monday.

Key defender Kim Min-jae passed a late fitness test and was included in his South Korea’s line-up. The Napoli centre back had been doubtful due to a calf injury and coach Paulo Bento said he would check Kim’s status at the last minute before making the call on his availability.

Bento made three changes to his side and Ghana did the same as they reshuffled their defence and brought in Jordan Ayew upfront in a more attacking 4-3-3 line-up after fielding three central defenders against Portugal last week.

Tariq Lamptey and Gideon Mensah start in a new full-back pairing and central defender Alexander Djiku was dropped.

Jean-Charles Castelletto handed the lead in the 29th minute as Vincent Aboubakar got one back in the 64th and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting equalised in 66th to Cameroon as Serbia’s Strahinja Pavlovic equalised and then Sergej Milinkovic-Savic handed them lead in the added time of first half as Aleksandar Mitrovic doubled it in the 53rd minute in their crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G fixture at the Al Janoub Stadium.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

On what date will the match between Portugal and Uruguay be played?

The match between Portugal and Uruguay will be played on November 29, Tuesday.

Where will the match between Portugal and Uruguay be played?

The match between Portugal and Uruguay will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

What time will the match between Portugal and Uruguay begin?

The match between Portugal and Uruguay will begin at 12:30 am IST, on November 29.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Portugal and Uruguay?

The match between Portugal and Uruguay will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Portugal and Uruguay?

The match between Portugal and Uruguay will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

The World Cup 2022 match between Portugal and Uruguya will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

TRENDING NEWS