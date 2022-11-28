FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Ghana Latest Updates: All Eyes on Son Heung-min; KOR 0-0 GHA

Last Updated: November 28, 2022, 18:21 IST
AL RAYYAN
Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022, South Korea vs Ghana: South Korea face Ghana in a World Cup Group H clash at the Education City Stadium on Monday.
key defender Kim Min-jae passed a late fitness and was included in his South Korea’s line-up. Read More
Here is how Ghana line-up: Lawrence Ati Zigi; Tariq Lamptey, Gideon Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu; Salis Abdul Samed, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus; Andre Ayew (capt), Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew
Ghana Formation: 4-3-3
Coach: Otto Addo (GHA)
Here is how South Korea line-up: Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Jin-su, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Min-jae, Kim Moon-hwan; Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom; Kwon Chang-hoon, Jeong Woo-yeong, Son Heung-min (capt); Cho Gue-sung
South Korea Fomation: 4-2-3-1
Coach: Paulo Bento (POR)
Crystal Palace’s Jordan Ayew will play alongside brother Andre as Ghana fight to keep their World Cup alive on Monday against a South Korea team led again by Son Heung-min.
Both teams made three changes for the Group H clash.
Ghana were beaten 3-2 by Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in their opener in Qatar and defeat would end their hopes of making the last 16.
Coach Otto Addo rejigged his side after the Portugal loss, bringing in Jordan Ayew, the 31-year-old younger brother of skipper and fellow forward Andre, 32.
Also in from the start are Brighton’s attacking full-back Tariq Lamptey and fellow defender Gideon Mensah.
South Korea started their World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay.
Their Portuguese coach Paulo Bento dropped striker Hwang Ui-jo, who missed their best chance of the match against Uruguay, and replaced him with Cho Gue-sung of K League side Jeonbuk Motors.
Tottenham striker Son will play in a mask once more, having had surgery for a fracture around his left eye at the start of the month.
Jean-Charles Castelletto, Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored with Strahinja Pavlovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Aleksandar Mitrovic netting one each as Cameroon and Serbia played out a thrilling 3-3 draw!
66′ - GOAL! Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scores to bring Cameroon level against Serbia! Game on now…
64′ - GOAL! VAR check done and it is not an off-side! Vincent Aboubakar gets one back for Cameroon against Serbia!
64′ - GOAL! VAR check done and it is not an off-side! Vincent Aboubakar gets one back for Cameroon against Serbia!
53′ - GOAL! Aleksandar Mitrovic doubles the lead for Serbia against Cameroon!
Duasn Tadic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic pass the ball masterly and send it over for Mitrovic, who just touches the ball past the line.
2nd HALF! Serbia and Cameroon get us back underway at the Al Janoub Stadium!
HALF TIME! Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Strahinja Pavlovic scored in the added time to overturn Jean-Charles Castelletto’s opener as Serbia lead Cameroon at the break!
Milinkovic-Savic’s left-footed effort came three minutes into added time, two minutes after Pavlovic’s header had cancelled out Jean-Charles Castelletto’s 29th-minute tap-in, punishing some woeful defending by Cameroon.
45+3′ GOAL! Sergej Milinkovic-Savic hands th lead to Serbia against Cameroon!
The defence again went to sleep and they are punished again by Serbia!
45+1′ GOAL! Strahinja Pavlovic equalises for Serbia against Cameroon!
Poor defending from Camroon and Serbia punish them.
29′ - GOAL! Jean-Charles Castelletto hands Cameroon the lead against Serbia!
Cameroon had increased the pressure on the Sebian goal and it yielded a corner, which was headed back across goal as Castelletto was there at he right place to poke it in.
25′ - It has been a keenly contested clash this…
17′- Aleksandar Mitrovic gets a golden chance to get his side up in the lead. But his snapshot is wide after the ball had fell to feet after some ping-pong clearances from Cameroon in their own six-yard box.
11′- Serbia have started the gae psotively and are attackign with intent. Cameroon are feeling a bit under the wweather with the constant barrage of attack. Aleksandar Mitrovic is the first to get a shot away from a straight angle and manages to hit the upright.
KICK-OFF! Serbia in all whites, Cameroon in red and green.
Serbia (3-4-2-1): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Nikola Milenkovic, Milos Veljkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic; Andrija Zivkovic, Sasa Lukic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Filip Kostic; Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic (capt); Aleksandar Mitrovic
Cameroon (4-3-3): Devis Epassy; Nouhou Tolo, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Nkoulou, Collins Fai; Martin Hongla, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Pierre Kunde; Bryan Mbeumo, Karl Toko Ekambi, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (capt)
Cameroon have dropped their goalkeeper Andre Onana for unspecified disciplinary reasons, news agency AFP reports. The 26-year-old Onana has 34 caps for his country and played in Cameroon’s opening 1-0 defeat to Switzerland last week.
Hello everyone! A warm welcome to our live coverage from the ninth day of the FIFA World Cup 2022 being held in Qatar.
Bento made three changes to his side and Ghana did the same as they reshuffled their defence and brought in Jordan Ayew upfront in a more attacking 4-3-3 line-up after fielding three central defenders against Portugal last week.
Tariq Lamptey and Gideon Mensah start in a new full-back pairing and central defender Alexander Djiku was dropped.
Jean-Charles Castelletto handed the lead in the 29th minute as Vincent Aboubakar got one back in the 64th and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting equalised in 66th to Cameroon as Serbia’s Strahinja Pavlovic equalised and then Sergej Milinkovic-Savic handed them lead in the added time of first half as Aleksandar Mitrovic doubled it in the 53rd minute in their crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G fixture at the Al Janoub Stadium.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot
What date FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea and Ghana will be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea and Ghana will take place on November 28, Monday.
Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match South Korea vs Ghana be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea and Ghana will be played at the Education City Stadium in Doha.
What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match South Korea vs Ghana begin?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea and Ghana will begin at 6:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast South Korea vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
South Korea vs Ghana match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the South Korea vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
South Korea vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.
Read all the Latest Sports News here