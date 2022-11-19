ISL 2022-2023, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters Live Score and Latest Updates: HFC v KBFC

ISL 2022-2023: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE: Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC face-off in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, in Hyderabad, on Saturday. The hosts have a chance to go four points clear at the top of the table, while the Blasters will be hoping to secure their third win on the bounce to move to the third spot in the table.

After the 1-0 win over Jamshedpur FC in their last game, Hyderabad FC equaled FC Goa’s ISL 2018-19 and Mumbai City FC’s ISL 2014-15 records of five consecutive clean sheets. The defending champions have not conceded a goal since their opening day 3-3 draw against Mumbai City FC.

Indian Super League’s all-time top-scorer Bartholomew Ogbeche has scored twice in six games. However, Hyderabad FC have seen crucial contributions coming from the flanks. After six games, wingers Halicharan Narzary and Mohammad Yasir have four goals and four assists between them.

Kerala Blasters seem to have found their rhythm as they come into this fixture after winning two back-to-back games for the first time this season. The Blasters will be looking for redemption against the side that beat them in the 2021-22 ISL final.

In the Blasters’ defence, Marko Leskovic and Ruivah Hormipam have cemented their places. Leskovic has made the most interceptions (13) in the ISL this season. Operating from the midfield, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi has been the standout performer this season. The Ukrainian is the top goalscorer in the ISL this season after scoring four goals in six games.

The two finalists of last season’s ISL Playoffs have faced each other six times in the league phase previously. Both teams have won three games each. The seventh encounter was in the final when Hyderabad beat Kerala Blasters on penalties.

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC will take place on November 19, Saturday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC be played?

The ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be played at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, in Hyderabad.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC begin?

The ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match?

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match?

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

