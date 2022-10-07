ISL 2022-23, Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC Live Score and Updates: KBFC v EBFC

The three-time Indian Super League runners-up will be looking to sustain this level and will have the backing of their passionate home support who are back in the stadiums.

Kerala Blasters Head Coach, Ivan Vukomanović, who will be at the helm for a second season running, said he was unwilling to underestimate the threat that East Bengal possessed.

“They showed in the Durand cup that they can be one of the surprises, of course. They have a good coach, they have a good team, and like I said, anybody can beat anybody in every game – it’s possible in the ISL. They’re a good team – and of course – whoever thinks that it’ll be easy against East Bengal, they’re wrong. This is a good team and a good organization and we have to be ready for tomorrow,” Vukomanovic said.

Last season, Kerala Blasters scored 37 goals with Alvaro Vazquez and Jorge Diaz being their leading scorers with 8 goals. This season, the Blasters will be without both of them and will be reliant on replacements Apostolos Giannou and Dimitrios Diamantakos to fill in. Thirteen of their 37 goals last season were scored by Indian players, with Sahal Adbul Samad getting six. He is expected to be a key player for the Blasters this season.

East Bengal Head Coach, Stephen Constantine, will be managing a ISL club for the first time on Friday but has a wealth of experience in India, having managed the Indian National team for seven years across two stints. East Bengal won only one game last season, and Constantine said that the rebuild would be a progressive one.

“I had 12 players when I arrived six weeks ago. Now, we have a squad with 26 to 27 players. They’ve worked very hard for me so far but the proof is in the pudding and we’ll find out tomorrow how good or how bad we are. We are not the finished article but I can promise you we didn’t come to lose the game tomorrow and I didn’t come to East Bengal to finish in last place,” Constantine said.

East Bengal have signed proven attacking players in Cleiton Silva, Aniket Jadhav, and Suhair VP ahead of this season as well as fortified their defence – which conceded 18 more than they scored last season – with the likes of Ivan Gonzalez and Jerry Lalrinzuala.

KBFC and East Bengal has played 4 times and with 3 draws and KBFC winning the last time these two met in ISL 2021-2022.

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Kerala Blasters FC and East Bengal FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Kerala Blasters FC and East Bengal FC will take place on October 7, Friday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC be played?

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and East Bengal FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC begin?

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and East Bengal FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match?

Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match?

Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

