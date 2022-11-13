ISL 2022-2023, Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa Live Score and Latest Updates: KBFC 0-0 FCG

Ivan Kaliuzhnyi netted two in the win against East Bengal on opening day, while Sahal Abdul Samad scored a couple after coming on against NorthEast United in the second half. Another goal for Kaliuzhnyi will take him to the top of the goals chart. Currently, the Ukrainian is level with ATKMB’s Dimitri Petratos. Head coach Ivan Vukomanovic is likely to field an unchanged XI against FC Goa.

FC Goa have lost one game out of four so far. The Gaurs have the best defensive record at this point, having conceded only two goals. Three points against the Blasters will see them hop back into second place with 12 points, just four points off Hyderabad FC with a game in hand.

In their last game, FC Goa netted three past the ISL 2021-22 Shield winners Jamshedpur FC. The Gaurs kept a clean sheet despite losing centre-back Mohamed Fares Arnaout to injury just ten minutes into the game. Midfielder Glan Martins came on and played as a makeshift defender alongside Anwar Ali.

The two teams have locked horns 16 times in the ISL, and the Blasters are winless in the last ten. The Gaurs have clinched the win on nine occasions while the Blasters have won just thrice. Four games have ended in draws, including the last three encounters.

What date ISL 2022-23 match between Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa will take place on November 13, Sunday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa be played?

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa begin?

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa ISL match?

Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa ISL match?

Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

