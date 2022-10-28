ISL 2022-2023, Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC Live Score and Latest Updates: KBFC v MCFC

The Islanders, on the other hand, are yet to lose a game but have drawn two out of their three games so far.

Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic stated earlier this season that his team likes to play attacking football. This has been evident so far as the Blasters have had more of the ball and registered more goal attempts than their opponents in two out of three games. However, they are also currently the team to concede the most number of goals, having shipped 8 in three games.

Vukomanovic has kept faith in his defenders despite the losses. The Blasters are likely to field an unchanged eleven yet again when they face Mumbai City FC. Should they think of shoring up their defence, they have the option of dropping one of their overseas strikers to the bench to include Victor Mongil in defence alongside Marko Leskovic.

Mumbai City FC had made four changes to the side that featured in the thrilling 3-3 draw against Hyderabad FC in Matchweek 1. Two of these changes were made at the back as Mourtada Fall and Mandar Rao Dessai were replaced by Mehtab Singh and Sanjeev Stalin. The other two changes included Ahmed Jahouh and Alberto Noguera in the starting XI.

Head coach Des Buckingham has retained that line-up since. His side has only conceded once in the last two games, and Mehtab Singh has bagged two back-to-back Hero of the Match awards, becoming the first Indian defender to win it this season.

The two sides have faced each other 16 times in the Hero ISL. The Islanders have won six, while the Blasters have won four. Six encounters have ended in a stalemate. Two out of four wins for Kerala Blasters came last season when they did the double over Mumbai City FC. At this venue, both sides have registered one win over the other while four games have ended in a draw.

What date ISL 2022-23 match between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC will take place on October 28, Friday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC be played?

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC begin?

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match?

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match?

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

