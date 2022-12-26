ISL 2022-23, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Score and Latest Updates: KBFC v OFC

By: Sports Desk
Kochi
Indian Super League 2022-23, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC LIVE: On boxing day, Kerala Blasters take on Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Monday. Blasters will be looking to even things out this time around, as Odisha FC came back from a goal down to take all three points in the reverse fixture earlier this season.
Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC have been pretty competitive thus far but need to keep winning in order to consolidate a place in the top half of the table. Both KBFC and OFC have the same number of points and with a win, one side can pull ahead of the other.
Here is how Odisha FC line-up: Amrinder Singh, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado (C), Sahil Panwar, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Thoiba Singh, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Victor Rodriguez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Pedro Martin
Here is how Kerala Blasters line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill, Soraisham Sandeep Singh, Ruivah Hormipam, Jessel Carneiro, Marko Leskovic, Adrian Luna, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Sahal Samad, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Dimitrios Diamantakos
The reward on offer for the winner, if there is any, at the end of the evening is significant. Three points would lift either side into the third spot on the table and just five points behind leaders Mumbai City FC.
Three points tonight could be the difference between how the two teams finish the league phase of the season. The winner could be in the mix for the League Shield, while the losing side might be forced to look over their shoulder and fight to preserve their place in the top.
Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC face off on Boxing Day in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi!
Since the end of October, Blasters have played six games, won five of them, and drawn just one. That draw came last week against Chennaiyin FC. Sahal Abdul Samad scored his third goal of the season against the Marina Machans before they fought back and both sides had to settle for a point.
Odisha FC were gaining fine momentum before their short winning run was ended by FC Goa two weeks ago, and then they were held to the Hero ISL’s first goalless draw of the season by ATK Mohun Bagan. The Juggernauts have failed to score in consecutive games for the first time this season.
Including the dramatic reverse fixture earlier this year, the two sides have played 19 times in the Hero ISL. Both sides have won six games each, while seven games have ended in draws. The Juggernauts have never beaten the Blasters in their own backyard.
On what date will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC be played?
The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC will be played on December 26, Monday.
Where will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC be played?
The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.
What time will the Indian Super League match Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC begin?
The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on December 26.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC?
The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC?
The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.
