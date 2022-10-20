ISL 2022-2023, NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal Live Score and Latest Updates: NEUFC 0-0 EBFC

By: Sports Desk
Edited By: Ritayan Basu
Last Updated: October 20, 2022, 19:30 IST
Guwahati [Gauhati], India
ISL 2022-2023 NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal Live: NorthEast United FC face East Bengal FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. Both sides have played two games but are yet to win a point. They currently find themselves at the bottom of the table. Read More
Kick Off! The two bottom-placed teams in the Indian Super League battle it as NorthEast United FC take on East Bengal FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati!
The form coming in is also not promising…
NEUFC has been on a poor run as they have not been able to win their last six home games losing their previous four in a row.
EBFC are also out of rhythm as they have lost three consecutive games having lost their last three away games as well.
NEUFC and EBFC are warming up ahead of the crucial clash…
East Bengal FC head coach Stephen Constantine -
“We take each team that we face as a special case, every team is different, every team have different individuals and so we prepare for the NorthEast United FC the same way that we would prepare for Kerala Blasters FC and also for FC Goa."
NorthEast United FC head coach Marco Balbul -
“They have a good squad, but we are focusing on our team and the ability to stop them from attacking and creating chances. There are no easy games in the Hero ISL. It doesn’t matter who you play and where you play, the league is stacked with enormous talent. We need to focus on our style, on our attack, and how we want to defend against them"
NEUFC and EBFC were second-last and last in the Hero ISL 2021-22 season respectively, and from early indications, it appears nothing much has changed in their fortunes. NEUFC have the upper hand over the opponents as they won their home game 2-0 and drew their away fixture 1-1 in the Hero ISL 2021-22.
Here is how East Bengal line-up:
Kamaljit Singh (GK), Lalchungnunga, Charis Kyriakou, Ivan Gonzalez, Sarthak Golui, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Jordan O’Doherty, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Singh, Cleiton Silva and Suhair Vadakkepeedika.
Here is how NorthEast United FC line-up:
Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Gurjinder Kumar, Michael Jakobsen, Gaurav Bora, Mohamed Irshad, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Jon Gaztanaga, Romain Philippoteaux, Rochharzela, Jithin M.S and Matt Derbyshire.
They are here! NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal are at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.
NorthEast United FC and East Bengal both have the opportunity to get their first win under their belt of the 2022-23 Indian Super League season.
NorthEast United FC sit in last place because of an inferior goal difference to East Bengal FC, but will take inspiration from the fact that the visitors have never beaten them in the ISL. Their first loss of the season was a tight affair against Bengaluru FC, who scored the only goal of the game in the 87th minute, missing out in the final minutes of the match. Their loss to Hyderabad FC in Matchweek 2, however, was a fairly one-sided tie, with the defending ISL champions displaying their authority in a 3-0 win.
NorthEast United FC are still searching for their first goal of the campaign. Their Head Coach Marco Balbul, who served a one-match suspension after picking up a red card in the opener, will be back in the dugout for this match. Despite NorthEast United FC’s start to the season, Balbul was fairly optimistic about his team’s chances of winning the game in his pre-match press conference.
East Bengal FC were beaten 3-1 by Kerala Blasters in their first game of the season. Their second game against FC Goa was a bit closer, where they lost 2-1 after Edu Bedia scored a stoppage-time free-kick. East Bengal FC are yet to score a goal from open play. East Bengal FC have also collapsed towards the end of games, and Head Coach Stephen Constantine suggested in his pre-match conference that the team needs to start putting two halves together.
The two sides have faced each other four times so far, with NorthEast United FC yet to be on the losing side. Three of the games have ended in victory for the Highlanders, but the last meeting between the two sides, back in February, ended in a draw. The match promises to be quite tense with both teams having a pressing need to get off the mark on the points table.
What date ISL 2022-23 match between NorthEast United FC and East Bengal FC will be played?
The ISL 2022-23 match between NorthEast United FC and East Bengal FC will take place on October 20, Thursday.
Where will the ISL 2022-23 match NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC be played?
The ISL match between NorthEast United FC and East Bengal FC will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.
What time will the ISL 2022-23 match NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC begin?
The ISL match between NorthEast United FC and East Bengal FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match?
NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match?
NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.
