Live Streaming FIFA World Cup Belgium vs Morocco : When and Where to Watch BEL vs MAR Match Live Online And on TV

Belgium and Morocco will clash in their Group F fixture on Sunday. Belgium edged out Canada in their opening match and will be the favourites against Morocco. Belgium will aim to seal their last-16 spot with a win against the African nation. However, Morocco held Croatia to a goalless draw and will be raring to go against the star-studded Belgium team.

Belgium were not very convincing against Canada and Walid Regragui’s side will fancy their chances on Sunday. Morocco Sofyan Amrabat will be the fulcrum of their midfield and will play a huge role in the match. It remains to be seen whether Roberto Martinez will bring his star striker Romelu Lukaku in the playing XI. Belgium’s leading scorer is still recovering from a hamstring injury. Lukaku can swing the result in Belgium’s if he is fit on Sunday.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Belgium and Morocco, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Belgium and Morocco be played?

The match between Belgium and Morocco will be played on November 27, Sunday.

Where will the match between Belgium and Morocco be played?

The match between Belgium and Morocco will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium.

What time will the match between Belgium and Morocco begin?

The match between Belgium and Morocco will begin at 9:30 pm IST, on November 27.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Belgium and Morocco?

The match between Belgium and Morocco will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Belgium and Morocco?

The match between Belgium and Morocco will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Belgium Probable Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Leander Dendoncker; Thomas Meunier, Amadou Onana, Axel Witsel, Yannick Carrasco; Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard; Michy Batshuayi

Morocco Probable Starting Line-up: Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss, Noussair Mazraoui; Azzedine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah; Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal

