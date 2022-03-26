Live Streaming Germany vs Israel 2022: How to Watch GER vs ISR Online And on TV Telecast

Germany will look to extend their winning streak to eight games when they will play host to Israel in an international friendly on Sunday at the Rhein-Neckar Arena. Die Mannschaft played their last international game in November 2021 when they overpowered Armenia 4-1 to finish Group J as table toppers during FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Germany were also the first side to qualify for the prestigious event after the hosts Qatar. The home side won nine out of their 10 games in the competition while losing just one.

Israel defeated the Faroe Islands 3-2 in their final World Cup 2022 qualification fixture. However, they failed in making the direct cut for the prestigious event after finishing third in Group F, behind Denmark and Scotland.

The International Friendly between Germany and Israel is slated to begin at 1:15 am (IST) on March 27.

International Friendly 2022 Germany vs Israel: Team News, Injury Update

Germany’s Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi has been ruled out from this fixture with a hamstring injury. Joshua Kimmich has made himself unavailable due to personal reasons while Serge Gnabry is out due to a cold. Robin Koch is not included in Germany’s squad for the clash versus Israel.

As of now, there are no injury concerns in the Israel squad.

Germany vs Israel predicted starting line-ups

Germany Probable Starting XI: Neuer; Henrichs, Ginter, Rüdiger, Raum; Neuhaus, Gündogan; Draxler, Musiala, Sane; Werner

Israel Probable Starting XI: Marciano; Dgani, Bitton, Abu Abaid; Dasa, Peretz, Natkho, Menahem; Cohen, Solomon; Dabbur

What time will Germany vs Israel match kick-off?

The International Friendly 2022 fixture between Germany and Israel will kick off at 1:15 pm IST on Sunday, March 27, at Rhein-Neckar Arena.

What TV channel will show Germany vs Israel match?

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the broadcasting rights for Germany vs Israel match.

How can I live stream Germany vs Israel fixture?

The live-streaming of the Germany vs Israel match will be available on the SonyLIV app.

