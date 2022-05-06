Live Streaming Inter Milan vs Empoli: How to Watch Serie A Coverage on TV And Online in India

Defending champions Inter Milan seek three points against Empoli in Serie A to stay alive in the title race. The match is scheduled to be played at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan on May 6. Inter come into the fixture after securing 1-2 away win against Udinese in their last Serie A fixture. Inter’s title hopes faced a big jolt on May 1 as the defending champions suffered a shocking 2-1 away defeat against Bologna. Simone Inzaghi’s men are currently placed at the second spot on the points table with 75 points from 35 matches.

On the other hand, Empoli come into the fixture after suffering 1-3 home defeat against Torino. A win against Inter might not change Empoli’s position in the Serie A standings but three points against the defending champions will surely boost Aurelio Andreazzoli’s men to perform better in the remaining matches of the season. Empoli currently find themselves at 14th spot on the points table with 37 points from 35 games.

Ahead of the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Empoli; here is all you need to know:

What date Serie A match between Inter Milan (INT) and Empoli (EMP) will be played?

The Serie A match between Inter Milan (INT) and Empoli (EMP) will take place on May 6, Friday.

Where will the Serie A match Inter Milan (INT) vs Empoli (EMP) be played?

The match between Inter Milan (INT) and Empoli (EMP) will be played at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan.

What time will the Serie A match Inter Milan (INT) vs Empoli (EMP) begin?

The match between Inter Milan (INT) and Empoli (EMP) will begin at 10:15 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Inter Milan (INT) vs Empoli (EMP) match?

Inter Milan (INT) vs Empoli (EMP) match will be televised on Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Inter Milan (INT) vs Empoli (EMP) match?

Inter Milan (INT) vs Empoli (EMP) match is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

Inter Milan (INT) vs Empoli (EMP) Possible Starting XIs

Inter Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Federico Dimarco, Matteo Darmian, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Roberto Gagliardini, Ivan Perisic, Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Empoli Predicted Starting Line-up: Guglielmo Vicario, Liberato Cacace, Mattia Viti, Sebastiano Luperto, Fabiano Parisi, Szymon Zurkowski, Kristjan Asllani, Liam Henderson, Nedim Bajrami, Federico Di Francesco, Andrea Pinamonti

