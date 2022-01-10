Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Dismisses Reports of Thiago Out for the Season With Hip Injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dismissed talks that the Premier League club could be without injured midfielder Thiago Alcantara for the rest of the season.

Thiago, who joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich in September 2020, has not played for the club since their 3-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United on Dec. 16 after picking up a hip injury.

“He is not out until the end of the season, not at all," Klopp told reporters after Sunday’s 4-1 FA Cup victory over third-tier Shrewsbury Town.

“It (the injury) is around the hip, that’s the situation and it needs time. He didn’t train this week but we expect him to be back to do rehab stuff from tomorrow on and then we will see."

Liverpool are third in the Premier League on 42 points after 20 matches, 11 points behind leaders Manchester City.

They host Arsenal in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final on Thursday.

