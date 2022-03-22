Liverpool Legend David James Picks His Favourite in Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo Debate

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two legends of the football world. While Messi has been struggling recently to perform well in any of the leagues, Ronaldo became the second oldest person in Premier League history to score a hat-trick.

In his career, Ronaldo has played across four leagues – La Liga, Premier League, Primeira Liga and Serie A. While he started his career with Manchester United, his longest run was at Real Madrid from 2009-2018 and he has done wonders with the club. Messi, on the other hand has for the longest stayed with Barcelona (18 years). Nonetheless, he has always charged through all defences and scored innumerable goals for both Barcelona and his national football team of Argentina.

The debate of whether Messi is a better player or Ronaldo has been an ever-favorite of all youngsters. However, according to Liverpool legend David James, the debate is now over.

James recently featured on Sportscast, a sports podcast by Times of India, and said that this is no longer a debate. He declared Ronaldo to be the best in the world as he stated, “I have to say this - I admire the success of Ronaldo. When you look at a career. This is the best career ever. Before we went on air we did say that we weren’t going into [the] Messi-Ronaldo debate. I don’t think there is a debate anymore. He is the best player of all time. There is no question about that. His record speaks for itself."

Ronaldo and Messi last year changed teams. While Ronaldo chose to go back to his roots and play for Manchester United once again, Messi decided to let go of his attachment for Barcelona and is currently playing for Paris Saint-Germain.

