Liverpool Need More Improvement, Says Jurgen Klopp after FA Cup Exit

Liverpool have improved in the last two weeks but still need to get better, manager Jurgen Klopp said after the FA Cup holders were knocked out of the competition by Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Liverpool went out of the Cup after a 2-1 loss at Brighton in the fourth round, having lost 3-0 at the same venue in the Premier League on Jan. 14.

In Brighton, Harvey Elliott put Liverpool ahead, Lewis Dunk equalised before halftime and the score stayed at 1-1 until Kaoru Mitoma found the net in the 92nd minute with a fine finish.

“This season has been nowhere near good enough. At the start of the year, we wanted a fresh start but that hasn’t happened. We’ve been worse," Liverpool defender Andy Robertson said.

“In the league, we haven’t been good enough and now we’re out of both cups," he added.

The defeat followed Liverpool’s exit from the League Cup in the last 16 and underlined their poor form this season, with Klopp’s team currently ninth in the Premier League at the halfway stage.

“We have still space for improvement. We make steps but we have to improve, we have to improve further and that’s what we will do," Klopp told reporters.

“Look, I am not over the moon about this performance but, again, the only thing that happened really is that we lost against a good side, who we lost (to) two weeks ago in a horrendous game," he added.

“Today was much better. With the performance from today two weeks ago, that would’ve looked different as well."

Klopp said his team had closed the gaps for the greater part of the game but were guilty of conceding from set pieces as Brighton came from behind to beat the six-times European winners.

“It’s not that we were that much under pressure, we had our moments as well in the late period of the game. That’s how football is, everything opens up a little bit," Klopp said.

“Again, the goal happened after a set piece and the set piece shouldn’t have happened because we could have won that ball in a heading situation already."

Liverpool next play away to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday in the Premier League.

