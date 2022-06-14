Liverpool Pursuing Leeds Duo Raphinha and Kalvin Philips in Summer Window

Liverpool has been closely monitoring the transfer market as they need to bring in potential replacements for an ageing mid-field and star man Sadio Mane. According to a report by the Sunday People, the Merseyside club has set its sights on Leeds United players Kalvin Philips and Raphinha. Both these players could be the perfect long-term replacements they need for the upcoming seasons.

According to the Mirror, Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane has decided to move away from the Anfield and could join the German champions Bayern Munich. This would mean that Liverpool will go all out for acquiring the services of Raphinha who seems to be a good replacement. The Brazilian forward was the talisman of the Leeds side in the 2021-22 season. He netted 13 goals and assisted thrice in a considerably poor Leeds side. The versatile forward could be a perfect fit for Liverpool under manager Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool’s mid-field is a bit on the older side as captain Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and James Milner are all past 30. The Merseyside club will be eager to bring in fresh blood to bolster and strengthen their mid-field. Liverpool has been closely monitoring Leeds mid-fielder Kalvin Phillips who they believe could be a potential long-term replacement for the ageing players. The Englishman had a difficult season plagued with injuries as he managed to play only half of Leed’s premier league matches. However, Liverpool consider him to be a potential long-term replacement to orchestrate their mid-field.

Several reports suggest that the Champions League finalists are ready to splash over £120 Million on the Leeds duo to bring them to the Anfield. The two players have been attracting various offers from different clubs this summer. Manchester City has shown keen interest in acquiring the services of Phillips. City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly wanted to sign the Englishman as a potential replacement for ace mid-fielder Fernandinho. While the Brazilian forward, Raphinha has been linked with a big move to Spanish giants Barcelona in the summer.

The Reds will need a significant amount of revenue to complete these two transfers as Leeds has priced both the players at £60 million each. Liverpool will be hoping to offload players like Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Takumi Minamino to raise funds for the transfers. With a crucial transfer window ahead it will be intriguing to see where the two Premier League stars end up before the start of the 2022-23 season.

