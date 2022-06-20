Liverpool Set Sights on World Class Midfielder Next Summer

Liverpool had to spend £85 million for Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez in order to secure one more goalscoring option in their squad but their hunt for a world-class midfielder is still on. It is believed that Liverpool will try to find a suitable fit in the next 12 months.

An article published by Mirror claims that coach Klopp had told sporting director Julian Ward about his requirements. Klopp reportedly wants a young, versatile, athletic, and technically-sound player. English midfielder Jude Bellingham who will celebrate his 19th birthday later this month is one probable option that Liverpool will surely be interested in. The teenager is currently playing in the Bundesliga and has already represented his club Borussia Dortmund in 90 matches so far.

Apart from club football, he has also played 19 matches on the international circuit as well. It will not be an easy task for Klopp to sign Bellingham as the midfielder has several admirers. including Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Most importantly it is indeed going to be an expensive signing as Bellingham still has three years left on his contract and this can make the transfer process pretty arduous.

Borussia Dortmund will surely want to gain a healthy amount from the transfer. After losing Norwegian striker Erling Haaland to Manchester City for about a third of his market value, the German club will not be willing to relinquish a world-class midfielder like Bellingham on a free transfer.

Previously, Liverpool did not show any hesitation to spend a handsome amount in the transfer market. They had to spend £75 million to acquire the services of Dutch centre-back Virgil van Dijk. It took £67 million to capture Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker. Nunez is expected to be Liverpool’s most expensive striker after The Reds paid £65 million and £20 million in potential add-ons.

Earlier this year, the Merseysiders signed Colombian winger Luis Diaz from Porto for an amount of £50 million.

After finishing just a point behind champions Manchester City last season, Liverpool are set to kick off their English Premier League campaign against Fulham on August 6.

