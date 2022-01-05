Liverpool vs Arsenal League Cup Semi-final First Leg Postponed Due to Covid Outbreak at the Merseyside Club

Liverpool’s League Cup semi-final first leg match with Arsenal, scheduled to be played on Thursday, has been postponed due to a surfeit of Covid-19 cases, Liverpool announced on their website.

Liverpool closed their training ground on Wednesday and have manager Jurgen Klopp, assistant Pepijn Lijnders and several players presently isolating due to positive tests.

“The club’s submission to have the fixture rescheduled has been approved by the EFL due to the increasing number of suspected positive COVID-19 cases among players and staff," read a club statement.

>More to come…

