Liverpool vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The runners-up of last year’s English Premier League Liverpool have had a disastrous start to their 2022-23 campaign. This has been Liverpool’s most underwhelming start under manager Jurgen Klopp’s regime.

The Merseyside club has played three games so far, but they are yet to register a win. They suffered a 2-1 defeat to bitter rivals Manchester United in their most recent match.

The Reds will be desperate for a win and claim all three points when they host Bournemouth on Saturday, August 28, at Anfield.

Bournemouth have struggled in their last two Premier League matches against the current top two, and the promoted side now faces another huge test against Liverpool, but they will enter the game on the back of a win, having defeated Norwich City on penalties in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

Ahead of Saturday’s EPL match between Liverpool and Bournemouth here is all you need to know:

What date EPL 2022-23 match between Liverpool (LIV) and Bournemouth (BOU) will be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Liverpool and Bournemouth will take place on August 27, Saturday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Liverpool (LIV) vs Bournemouth (BOU) be played?

The EPL match between Liverpool and Bournemouth will be played at the Anfield Stadium, in Liverpool.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Liverpool (LIV) vs Bournemouth (BOU) begin?

The EPL match between Liverpool and Bournemouth will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Liverpool (LIV) vs Bournemouth (BOU) EPL match?

Liverpool vs Bournemouth EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Liverpool (LIV) vs Bournemouth (BOU) EPL match?

Liverpool vs Bournemouth EPL match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Liverpool (LIV) vs Bournemouth (BOU) Possible Starting XI:

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker (GK), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz

Bournemouth Predicted Starting Line-up: Mark Travers (GK), Chris Mepham, Marcos Senesi, Lloyd Kelly, Jefferson Lerma, Adam Smith, Marcus Tavernier, Ben Pearson, Jordan Zemura, Kieffer Moore, Philip Billing

