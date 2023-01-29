Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion FA Cup Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Live Online and on TV

Brighton & Hove Albion will battle it out against Liverpool at the Amex Stadium on Sunday in the fourth round of the FA cup. The Seagulls are flying high this campaign; they sit in sixth position in the Premier League table with 31 points from 19 league matches so far. They have been in great form off late decimating their opponents with their fluid and attacking football. They drew their last game 2-2 against Leicester City. They also trashed Middlesbrough in their last FA Cup outing, winning with a score of 1-5. Brighton also managed to inflict a heavy defeat on Jurgen Klopp’s men in their last encounter together.

Liverpool look like a pale shadow of themselves this season, currently languishing in ninth position with 29 points from 19 games The Merseyside club have already lost six games in the PL this season, a far cry from the heights of last season. They had to settle for a goalless draw against Chelsea in their last match. Brighton would consider themselves slight favourites going into this game.

Advertisement

Ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FA Cup match between Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion be played?

The FA Cup match between Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion will be played on January 29, Sunday.

Where will the FA Cup match between Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion be played?

The FA Cup match between Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion will be played at Amex Stadium, Brighton.

What time will the FA Cup match Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion begin?

The FA Cup match between Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion will begin at 7 pm IST, on January 29.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast the FA Cup match between Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion?

The FA Cup match between Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FA Cup match between Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion?

The FA Cup match between Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Advertisement

Liverpool Probable Starting XI: Caoimhin Kelleher, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, James Milner, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Naby Keita, Cody Gakpo, Harvey Elliott, Mohamed Salah

Brighton & Hove Albion Probable Starting XI: Pervis Estupinan, Tariq Lamptey, Lewis Dunk, Levi Colwill, Alexis Mac Allister, Solly March, Kaoru Mitoma, Adam Lallana, Evan Ferguson, Robert Sanchez, Levi Colwill

Read all the Latest Sports News here